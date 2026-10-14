Brewers Not Taking Shohei Ohtani Lightly, Despite Extended Slump

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has been dreadful this postseason, but the Milwaukee Brewers know better than most teams just what the four-time MVP is capable of in the playoffs.

Through six postseason games, the 32-year-old star has gone 3-20 with three singles, two runs and three walks, striking out seven times. In addition to his slump at the plate, Ohtani has been dealing with lingering right biceps and left knee issues, which have kept him from taking the mound since July.

Despite Ohtani's slump taking place at the perfect time for the Brewers, manager Pat Murphy kept it real about why the team should remain cautious and not take the superstar lightly. While speaking to reporters yesterday, Murphy referenced Ohtani's historic Game 4 NLCS performance last year, when the two-way star struck out 10 batters and hit three home runs.

Murphy knows to be wary of Ohtani

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) walks to the dugout after removing pitcher Abner Uribe (not pictured) from the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We remember vividly this time last year, he maybe had the best baseball game ever played," Murphy said, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "The day he pitched against us and hit a home run every time up it seemed like. You can't forget that, his capabilities, whatever. But still, all that being said, you know how tough it is to execute what he did?"

It's hard to believe that Ohtani could put together another performance like that, but having that level of potential should keep Milwaukee on edge, even though the team is in the driver's seat with a 2-0 series lead over Los Angeles. The Brewers have stuck to their style of baseball this postseason, and it's paying off. Through six games, Milwaukee has allowed only 15 runs.

Despite his slump, Ohtani is still one of baseball's best and most dangerous players. Continuing to limit his production will be one of the biggest factors needed for the Brewers to close out this series and reach the World Series for the first time since 1982.

Milwaukee's Robert Gasser will take the mound to start Game 3. Gasser last pitched in Game 4 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, allowing one run on three hits and a walk in four innings pitched. Considering how well the Brewers' bullpen has performed, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team turn to them early.

The Brewers were knocked around and swept by the Dodgers during the NLCS last year, but things are different this year.