Which Brewers Relievers Are Available for Game 3 (And Which Aren't)

There has been no bigger strength in the 2026 postseason than the Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen.

Milwaukee's bullpen was very good in the regular season, but it has taken its game to a higher level in the playoffs so far. In six games, the Brewers' bullpen has recorded a league-leading 0.31 ERA and a 26-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio. It's not as if the Brewers' bullpen has gotten little usage as well. Milwaukee's bullpen has combined to pitch 28 2/3 innings, just shy of five innings per game. Those are nearly starter numbers.

Despite the heavy usage, it should be pretty close to full strength on Wednesday ahead of Game 3 as well. Abner Uribe has pitched in all six playoff games so far for the Brewers and hasn't allowed a run. He'd be someone who on paper could be unavailable on Wednesday, but that's not how Milwaukee has utilized its bullpen. Plus, with the day off on Tuesday, Uribe will surely be available. Beyond Uribe, JoJo Romero, Dustin May and Aaron Ashby pitched out of the bullpen in Game 2.

Ashby has pitched in five of the Brewers' six playoff games. But, again, with the day off, he would seemingly be available. The only player who pitched in the bullpen in Game 2 and who would seemingly be unavailable on Wednesday would be May. That's because he's currently expected to get the start in Game 4 on Thursday.

The Brewers' Bullpen Has Been Heavily Used

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) reacts while walking to the dugout after a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But it's the postseason. Sometimes crazy things happen. Gavin Williams of the Cleveland Guardians got the start in Game 5 of the American League Division Series after pitching in relief in Game 4. Still, heading into Game 3 on Wednesday night, May would seemingly be the guy to not expect to see out of the bullpen.

Uribe has the highest usage, but the club hasn't shown any signs of slowing down on that front. Ashby and Romero should both be alright as well after a day off as well. So, for the most part, the entire bullpen should be available to Pat Murphy on Wednesday, outside of May, as the Brewers attempt to take a commanding three-game lead. Right now, the Brewers are up two games, but the series has shifted to Los Angeles. Plenty of teams have come back from being two games down. The series isn't over. If the Brewers come out on top on Wednesday, though, it pretty much will be. So, Milwaukee can't take its foot off the gas. Expect to see heavy bullpen usage again.