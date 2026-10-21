Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Question Is Getting Hard to Ignore

With the World Series just two days away from beginning, there's no denying the fact that the status of Brandon Woodruff is the biggest question looming over the Milwaukee Brewers.

There are at least four games to be played, but each day at this point the biggest talking point around the organization is whether Woodruff will be able to suit up. On Tuesday, Woodruff faced off against live hitters for the first time in his attempted comeback. Woodruff hasn't pitched in a game since July 4.

Brandon Woodruff was seen throwing live at-bats on the @GEICO #BallparkCam 👀 #MLBTonight talks about what the team is looking for during the session as they decide on his roster status. pic.twitter.com/2ejHQKaddC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 20, 2026

Woodruff has been slowly working his way back and has been throwing bullpens over the last few weeks. Tuesday was a massive step for him. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that he sat 90-92 miles per hour with his fastball and threw 23 pitches.

"Just spoke to Brandon Woodruff. He threw 23p today against the Brewers’ A lineup and sat 90-92, right where he’d expect in an empty stadium," McCalvy wrote.

What To Do With Brandon Woodruff?

Jul 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a tough decision for the organization to make. On Tuesday, the same day Woodruff took the mound, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that there is a quirky playoff rule that if a player needs to come off the roster during the playoffs but the injury is viewed as recurring or pre-existing, they are unable to replace them on the playoff roster. So, in Woodruff's case, if he was on the playoff roster and then needed to come off due to a shoulder issue, there's a real chance that Milwaukee wouldn't be able to replace him on the roster.

Arguably, this shouldn't be too big of a deal. Milwaukee has two pitchers who were on the NLDS and NLCS rosters and didn't pitch once in Kyle Harrison and Chad Patrick. Shane Drohan only pitched once. Antonio Senzatela has pitched just twice in the playoffs. Milwaukee has relied on Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, Trevor Megill, JoJo Romero, DL Hall and Dustin May, mainly. Milwaukee would be just fine if Woodruff were on the roster and then needed to come off.

Arguably, the bigger question is whether he can get guys out in a playoff game. Woodruff has just one live outing under his belt. The Brewers are in the World Series for the first time since 1982 and have a real chance to win it. But you cannot make decisions based on what feels good, if it doesn't help on the field. If the Brewers saw enough from Woodruff on Tuesday to believe he can get guys out in the playoffs, put him on the roster. If he was shaky, then stick with what you have,

Unsurprisingly, Woodruff has handled the situation like a pro and a leader, as transcribed by McCalvy.

“I’m not going to be mad either way, you know what I mean?” Woodruff said. “There’s all the stuff we’ve been through, but then there’s the other side. I get it from their vantage point. The apprehensions, I understand that. All I could do was put myself in a position to be an option.”

He has put himself in a position to be seriously considered. Hopefully, Milwaukee announces its decision on the sooner side because it's dominating the discourse around the World Series. If Woodruff can help the team, roll with him.