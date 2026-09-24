Brewers Rookie Infielder Could Become An Unsung Postseason Hero

The Milwaukee Brewers have already clinched a first-round playoff bye and only need a couple more wins to secure the top record in baseball for the second straight season.

The Brewers have been as dominant as ever this season, clinching the National League Central for the fourth year in a row and reaching the playoffs for the eighth time in the past nine seasons. Milwaukee has already broken its franchise record with 98 wins and could reach 100 if the team snags a couple of wins in its last five games.

The most surprising thing about Milwaukee's success this season has been its lack of power. Despite mashing 150 home runs this year, only one more than the league's lowest team, the Brewers have somehow scored 807 runs, ranking second-best. Milwaukee is also tied for the best run differential in baseball.

If the Brewers want any chance to reach the World Series for the first time since 1982, they need to keep playing their brand of small ball at a high level. Every postseason, some underrated players step up in the biggest moments and become the heroes their teams need. One player who could become an unsung hero for the Brewers in the postseason is rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt.

Pratt has played red-hot recently

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) scores on a sac fly by Jackson Chourio (not pircuted) against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pratt is slashing .276/.344/.364 through 70 games, but in the past 30 days, the rookie shortstop is slashing .319/.370/.403. Pratt doesn't pack much power, hitting only three home runs this season, but he makes up for it by consistently getting on base. What makes his success even more impressive is the fact that he's faced over 135 different pitchers in his 253 plate appearances, including 122 against relievers.

Right now, Pratt's on a roll, something the Brewers hope will continue in the playoffs. The 22-year-old had a slow start after returning from a short stint on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, but has been giving Milwaukee a lot of production out of the bottom third of the lineup, setting up the top of the order to do a lot of damage.

If Pratt continues to excel in his role during the postseason, he could become a breakout star, similar to how Ernie Clement did last year. The Brewers have immense faith in Pratt's abilities, handing him an eight-year, $50.75 million contract before his MLB debut, and the postseason offers a perfect opportunity to prove why it was worth it.