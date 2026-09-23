Brewers Disrespected Once Again, Despite MLB's Best Record

The Milwaukee Brewers may not have the most talent on paper in baseball, but they have been the best overall team in the league in the regular season once again.

Last year, the Brewers led the league with 97 wins, which was a franchise record for Milwaukee. The Brewers have already broken that franchise record and are leading the league with 98 wins and have the inside track to the top seed in the National League again, over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Still, somehow, this team still is underrated.

It happens every year. The Brewers play in a small market and despite all of the winning and success, they don't have the glitz and glam as teams like the Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies or Boston Red Sox, among many others. This continues to lead to some surprising takes, like analyst Rob Parker joining MLB Now and calling Milwaukee "bologna all the way" in the postseason.

"Bologna all the way ... It's a bologna sandwich with cabbage on it, not even lettuce, that's how much I'm not buying into them," Parker said. " ... I just cannot buy into them until I see it for myself. I saw this team, they've done nothing but win and win and win the last four years, then you get to the postseason and the bullpen gives it up."

.@robparkerMLBbro is NOT buying the Brewers heading into the Postseason ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EyCaUFcthb — MLB Now (@MLBNow) September 22, 2026

The Brewers Are Underestimated Again

May 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Milwaukee Brewers logo during warmups prior the game against the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker questioned the pitching and then went on to make a point saying the Yankees' pitching depth is better than Milwaukee's.

When it comes to the 2026 Brewers, there are few holes. It would be great if someone like Brandon Woodruff or Quinn Priester were healthy. It would be great if Dustin May, who was acquired ahead of the trade deadline were red-hot. Still, Milwaukee's pitching isn't a hole. The Brewers have the fifth-best rotation ERA in baseball, led by the likely National League Cy Young Award winner in Jacob Misiorowski, who is leading baseball in general with a 1.86 ERA.

Logan Henderson has a 2.51 ERA, which is better than any starter for the Yankees not named Cam Schlittler. May has plenty of playoff experience and arguably will be just fine. Then, the Brewers have depth in Robert Gasser, Shane Drohan, and hopefully Kyle Harrison, among others. Arguably, there's more depth right now than last year. After Freddy Peralta, the Brewers' rotation was completely up in the air last year in the playoffs.

The Brewers' bullpen is tied for third in the league with a 3.42 ERA. Also, in general, there's no reason to compare Milwaukee's pitching to New York's. Both are elite and it doesn't really matter unless these two faced off in the World Series. The Yankees are missing Aaron Judge, arguably they shouldn't be used as a barometer for any top contender right now.

If there is a hole with the Brewers, it's home runs. That's obvious. The Brewers are tied for last place in baseball with 149 homers. If there is a reason to question whether or not this club can make a deep run, that's it. Pitching isn't the problem at all and really misses the point.

As is the case every year, the Brewers go under the radar. They're not flashy and not as expensive as the other top clubs in the league and therefore don't typically get the benefit of the doubt that some others, like the Dodgers, will get.

Last year, the Brewers made it to the NLCS before losing against the Dodgers. This version of the Brewers is significantly better than last year's. Does that mean they will be able to get through the Dodgers? Maybe, but also maybe not. Anything can happen in the playoffs. Still, to not "buy" the Brewers at this point after running the table in the league again in 2026, misses the point.