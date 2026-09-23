Brewers NLDS Path: Milwaukee's 4 Possible Opponents Ranked

The Milwaukee Brewers have already locked up the National League Central crown and at least a first-round bye in the postseason.

Milwaukee will finish the regular season at worst with the No. 2 seed in the National League. But the Brewers have the inside track to land the top spot — and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs — over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Milwaukee's magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed is down to four and the Brewers have a one-game lead over the Dodgers.

For the Brewers, the most likely scenario is finishing with the No. 1 seed in the National League and facing one of the top two Wild Card teams in the National League Division Series. Right now, those teams would be either the Chicago Cubs or the Philadelphia Phillies. If the Dodgers were to move past the Brewers in the standings, then the Brewers would face either the National League East champion Atlanta Braves, or the No. 3 Wild Card team in the NLDA, which would be the San Diego Padres right now. Technically, the Arizona Diamondbacks aren't ruled out for the No. 3 Wild Card spot, but that's not going to happen unless something shocking happens. So, the four teams to watch are the Cubs, Phillies, Padres and the Braves.

With that being said, let's rank the four on which ones Milwaukee matches up the best against with No. 1 being the club Milwaukee would arguably have the best chance to beat.

No. 4: San Diego Padres

Sep 20, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Padres are the hottest team in baseball right now. While they may technically have the No. 3 Wild Card spot, arguably they are the most dangerous of the four potential matchups. San Diego has won eight of its last 10 games. In a perfect world, the Brewers can avoid San Diego.

No. 3: Philadelphia Phillies

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a single to drive in two runs against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies have the firepower to make a deep run. The Phillies are loaded with stars in the rotation and in the middle of the lineup. Philadelphia is built for the postseason. In a five-game NLDS series, anything could happen.

No. 2: Atlanta Braves

Sep 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a grand slam home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Braves won the NL East, but they arguably don't have the same talent as the Phillies. Philadelphia was brutal to begin the year, but has been better than the Braves since Rob Thomson was fired. The Braves' rotation is led by Chris Sale and he's been great once again this year. Ronald Acuña Jr. left early on Tuesday after fouling a ball off his shin. His CT scan was negative, which is good news. Still, the Brewers arguably line up well against Atlanta and would be the favorites in a series.

No. 1: Chicago Cubs

Sep 20, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) runs off the field after getting hit by a foul ball in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers and the Cubs have seen plenty of one another this season. Milwaukee has been the better team. Milwaukee is 9-4 against the Cubs this season. Plus, Alex Bregman is still at least slightly up in the air after getting hit in the face with a foul ball. He isn't being placed on the Injured List, but will he be at full strength?