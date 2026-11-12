Brewers Sign 22-Year-Old Fireballer After Two-Year Nationals Stint

The Milwaukee Brewers haven't made a splash yet this offseason, but they did make a quiet move on Wednesday to add more depth to the organization.

Milwaukee officially signed 22-year-old left-handed hurler Ben Moore to a minor league deal after spending two years in the Washington Nationals' farm system, per the official league transaction log.

What Are The Brewers Getting With Ben Moore?

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; An equipment bag with the Milwaukee Brewers logo sits on the field before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore isn't a household name at this point in his professional baseball career. This may actually be the first time Brewers fans have heard his name before. Over the last two years, Moore made just three professional appearances as a member of the Nationals' organization with the Class-A Fredericksburg Nationals in the Carolina League. In those three appearances, he allowed three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

Obviously, a small sample size. Before joining the Nationals' organization, Moore played his college ball at Old Dominion and made 52 appearances, including 17 starts. The best season of his college career was in 2023. That year, he logged a 1.88 ERA and a 24-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 28 2/3 innings pitched. Moore made 21 appearances that season, including one start. He followed up in 2024 by pitching to a 2.68 ERA in 15 outings, including four starts.

In 2025, Moore was moved to the starting rotation and struggled. That year, he had a 6.64 ERA in 16 appearances, including 12 starts, in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

Afterward, he was selected in the 12th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft by the Nationals. While he may not have much professional experience under his belt, Moore has great size at 6'4'' and 215 pounds and gives the Brewers another lottery ticket down in the minors to work with.

Right now, it's far too early to project out what Moore can be. But it's important to note that he has a very intriguing fastball. Before he was drafted, Moore topped out at 97 miles per hour before even making the jump to the pros. If there was ever a team to take a lottery ticket prospect and eventually turn them into a big league contributor, it would be Milwaukee. The Brewers are a pitching factory. Moore has raw talent. Now, he lands in a system that will try to turn him into a consistent contributor. He's likely years away from being on the big league radar, but his fastball is interesting and it doesn't hurt to stockpile lefties on cheap deals.

This is just the beginning for the Brewers. It's a small-scale move and there's more work to be done.