Brewers Star Needs to Be Next in Line for Contract Extension

The Milwaukee Brewers have done a phenomenal job this season locking up elite prospects on long-term deals before they even made their way to the big leagues.

Milwaukee has two extensions under its belt this season already. The Brewers got an extension done with shortstop Cooper Pratt first. A few months later, the Brewers signed outfielder Luis Lara to a long-term extension as well. Now, both are in the majors.

Arguably, the Brewers shouldn't be done locking up core pieces and should look to hand out another extension. We've already made the case for Milwaukee to Jacob Misiorowski a long-term extension. On the position player side, the next guy who should be in line for an extension arguably is second baseman Brice Turang.

The Brewers Should Give Brice Turang An Extension

Jul 19, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turang has a real argument that he is the best second baseman in the National League, despite the fact that he didn't make the All-Star team this season. He is slashing .259/.357/.452 with an .809 OPS, 14 homers, 61 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, and 24 doubles in 96 games played. On top of these numbers, he's already at 4.3 wins above replacement and also plays elite defense. He's not only a Gold Glove Award winner, but also a Platinum Glove Award winner. If that isn't enough to sway you, he's also a leader in the clubhouse.

Right now, Turang is 12th in Major League Baseball in general with his 4.3 wins above replacement. There isn't a second baseman in baseball higher than him. JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals is the closest at 4.2 wins above replacement.

Turang is 26 years old and is under team control through the 2029 season. Right now, Milwaukee has him for at least three more seasons. He finished the 2024 season with 4.8 wins above replacement and followed up with 5.5 wins above replacement last year. This season, he's on pace for more. He's the exact type of player the club should be investing in now because the number is just going to rise if he can continue to play as he has over the last few seasons.

Wetherholt just got an eight-year, $112.5 million extension from St. Louis, but he's 23 years old. Turang is three years older. What about some sort of deal in the neighborhood five years and $75 million? It would be an annual average of $15 million, a touch above Wetherholt's deal, and would buy out two free agent years.

The Brewers are loaded with middle infield prospects, to say the least. But Turang is someone who should be with the organization for the long haul. He's a star in his own right, Plus, he's a good leader to have around. Milwaukee should at least try to get a deal done.