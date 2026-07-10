Cardinals, JJ Wetherholt Reportedly Agree to Landmark Nine-Figure Extension

The St. Louis Cardinals have a star on their hands in rookie second baseman JJ Wetherholt and the front office clearly knows it.

Early in the campaign, there were rumors out there about the possibility of the Cardinals signing Wetherholt to an extension. The noise picked up steam as other young guys across the league, like Konnor Griffin, Cooper Pratt, Luis Lara, and Kevin McGonigle, among others, started getting extensions left and right.

On Friday, it was finally Wetherholt's turn. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Cardinals and the 23-year-old infielder are in agreement on a long-term deal that will buy out "multiple" years of free agency and is in the range of nine-figures.

"Breaking: Rookie standout JJ Wetherholt and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a long-term contract extension that will buy out multiple years of free agency, sources tell ESPN. Wetherholt, 23, has been tremendous and is the latest rookie to land a nine-figure contract."

BREAKING: Rookie standout JJ Wetherholt and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a long-term contract extension that will buy out multiple years of free agency, sources tell ESPN. Wetherholt, 23, has been tremendous and is the latest rookie to land a nine-figure contract. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 10, 2026

This is a breaking story that will be updated.