Despite winning their first-ever World Series recently, the Milwaukee Brewers have already been busy this offseason.

The Brewers had a special, talented team this season, highlighted by their franchise-record 103 regular-season wins and a championship. Though Milwaukee is likely still riding the high of winning it all for the first time, the team will look different next season after losing Jake Bauers to the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Bauers had his best season this year, capping it off with the NLCS MVP award during the Brewers' magical postseason run.

Though his presence will be missed, Milwaukee is known for its next-man-up approach and is already well prepared with Andrew Vaughn and Andrew Fischer. The Brewers have also already made additions this offseason, most recently acquiring four-year veteran reliever Ryan Walker in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

Walker has incredible potential

Sep 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Ryan Walker (74) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker, 30, didn't cost Milwaukee much, but the Brewers struck gold by trading for the right-handed reliever. Walker struggles last season drove down his value, with the 30-year-old logging a 7.16 ERA in 33 appearances as his command took a significant hit. His strikeout totals dropped as well, but his brutal season resulted in Milwaukee acquiring him for a fraction of the cost it would've taken a couple of seasons ago.

Walker was one of baseball's best relievers just two years ago. In 2024, the righty pitcher posted an absurd 1.91 ERA with 99 strikeouts and 10 saves in 76 appearances. As a rookie, Walker had a 3.23 ERA, and in 2025, he still had a 4.11 ERA. There are almost no teams in baseball better at getting the most out of their pitchers than the Brewers, so it's more likely Walker will return to form and be closer to his 2024 self than he was this season.

If the Brewers can get him back on track, he's going to be a steal in the long run, especially with three more years of team control left.

Where Milwaukee's bullpen stands following the Walker trade

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) reacts after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are still question marks with the Brewers' bullpen following the Walker trade. Despite losing a couple of relievers to free agency, Milwaukee has most of its key bullpen arms under contract for next season, including Trevor Megill.

"Megill is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility with the Brewers, who have most of their key bullpen arms under contractual control for 2027," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote on Sunday. "That includes Megill, setup man Abner Uribe, October star Aaron Ashby, left-hander DL Hall and right-hander Chad Patrick. The Brewers’ key free agents on the pitching side were relievers Antonio Senzatela and JoJo Romero and starters Brandon Woodruff and Dustin May."

Though Megill is under contract for next season, it's unclear whether he'll still be on the team. The Brewers have a reputation for trading stars away before they can hit free agency and are actively listening to trade offers for the former All-Star.

Whether Milwaukee keeps or trades Megill, the team still has many of its key bullpen pieces staying the same for next season. The Brewers had one of the strongest bullpens last season, and if Walker plays as he did in 2024, they could be even better next year.