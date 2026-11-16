Jake Bauers' Exit Opens Door for Brewers Top Slugger Prospect

It's always tough to see a fan favorite and World Series champion leave an organization. That's what Milwaukee Brewers fans have had to do this offseason when it comes to slugger Jake Bauers.

He was a fan favorite in Milwaukee and was a big voice in the clubhouse en route to the first World Series title in Milwaukee history. The Brewers wouldn't have won the World Series without Bauers, as shown by his National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Award. He was great. But now he's joining the Boston Red Sox on a four-year deal. But don't fret, Milwaukee fans. The Brewers are going to be just fine and there's a major reason for fans to be excited: the path to playing time for No. 5 prospect Andrew Fischer is now clearer.

Shortly after the news of the Bauers deal broke, The Athletic's Jim Bowden opened the door to a promotion for Fischer in 2027.

"Jake Bauers [four-year, $58 million] agreement with [the] Red Sox opens the door for Brewers top power prospect Andrew Fischer to win the 1B job next spring for [Milwaukee] after banging 48 homers between A and AA last year," Bowden wrote.

The Brewers Are Still In A Great Spot

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer waits to bat during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This doesn't mean that Fischer will be the Opening Day first baseman. That likely will be Andrew Vaughn, and it should be. In recent memory, the Brewers have traded stars away a year before free agency. Vaughn has one more season of control left, but isn't at the same level as guys like Freddy Peralta or Corbin Burnes. He'd give Milwaukee more value as a first baseman in 2027, rather than being traded for some prospect right now.

Fischer and Vaughn would fit seamlessly together at first base. Vaughn is a right-handed hitter who crushes lefties. Fischer is coming off a season in which he hit 48 homers down in the minors, but adjusting to the majors is difficult for pretty much everyone. He's a left-handed hitter, so working him into the majors by only having him face right-handed pitchers, for the most part, would make things much easier.

Bauers was great in Milwaukee in 2026, but the Brewers are in a great spot still, even with him gone. At this point last year, he certainly wasn't expected to be a big player for Milwaukee. Vaughn was expected to be the guy at first base, but an injury opened the door for Bauers to get significant playing time. Vaughn has the inside track to the job again and there's an even better long-term option to pair with him in Fischer.

The perception of first base should actually be better right now entering 2027, than it was entering 2026. Fischer is going to be a game-changer for Milwaukee. It's tough to see Bauers go, but Milwaukee is set up for success.