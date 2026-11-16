Trevor Megill Trade Coming? Latest on Brewers Fan Favorite

The Milwaukee Brewers already have swung one trade this offseason, and it surely won't be the last.

On Sunday, the Brewers made a good move by going out and acquiring veteran reliever Ryan Walker from the San Francisco Giants. Walker is coming off a tough 2026 season, but he's also a guy who is just two seasons removed from recording a 1.91 ERA and 10 saves with San Francisco in 2024. If the Brewers can get him back on track, he'll be a useful right-handed option out of the Milwaukee bullpen and it doesn't hurt that he has closer experience. Especially with all of the buzz around Trevor Megill as a trade candidate this offseason with him being one year away from free agency. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand is the latest to join in on Megill's future — or lack thereof — in Milwaukee.

"We’re going to hear plenty of talk about William Contreras as a trade candidate, but if the Brewers plan to move one of their players heading into their final year before free agency, Megill seems more likely," Feinsand wrote. "Milwaukee has other late-inning bullpen options, including Abner Uribe, and having previously traded Devin Williams as he approached free agency, there is history to point to such a move."

The Rumors Continue To Swirl

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, the idea of a trade involving Megill makes sense. The Brewers have followed a similar playbook with All-Star pitchers in recent memory approaching free agency. Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams and Josh Hader have all been traded away from the organization over the last few years, rather than waiting until they hit free agency and likely losing them.

With Megill now being one year away from free agency, it's why he's the talk of the town.

If the Brewers trade him, they are prepared to replace him as the closer. Abner Uribe or Aaron Ashby could do the trick. Plus, the Brewers just landed a 30-year-old right-hander with closer experience and three seasons of team control left. It's not hard to see the vision, just in case Megill does go. But what if he doesn't?

When it comes to Megill, he should get paid well in free agency next offseason. But he is also older than both Peralta and Williams were when they got moved. In fact, Megill is older than both Peralta and Williams right now. Megill is 32 years old and will turn 33 on Dec. 5. So, next offseason he will enter free agency ahead of his age-34 season. He'll get paid well, but certainly won't cash in the same way Williams did, or like Peralta is about to. That's a reason to hold Megill. You never know what the market will be. Maybe there's a world in which the price actually aligns.

The trade rumors are loud. There's certainly a chance that he's moved. For now, that appears to be the most likely solution, but nothing is guaranteed.