Brewers-Giants Ryan Walker Trade Looks Like Early Win for Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers are a pitching factory and now they have an intriguing veteran joining the organization after spending four seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

On Sunday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that right-handed reliever Ryan Walker is coming to Milwaukee for two prospects.

"Trade news: The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Walker from San Francisco for a pair of minor leaguers: right-handed reliever Blake Holub and right-handed started Gavin Perry," Passan wrote.

Brewers fans may not know Walker yet, but you will quickly. This is a guy who didn't cost much, but he's just two seasons removed from logging a 1.91 ERA in 2024 in 76 total appearances. Plus, he has three seasons of team control left. If the Brewers can get him back to that level, he's going to be a steal in the long run.

The Brewers Made A Great Move

Jun 17, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Walker (74) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason why the price for Walker was low was because of the fact that he's coming off a season in which he logged a 7.16 ERA in 33 appearances, to go along with a 23-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Obviously, not great. Walker's command took a significant hit, strikeouts dropped and as a result, his ERA skyrocketed. But this is also the same guy who had a 3.23 ERA in 2023 as a rookie in 2023, a 1.91 ERA in 2024 and even a 4.11 ERA in 2025. Because of his brutal 2026 season, the Brewers were able to get him for cheap, but he has shown in the majors that he can find success. And there's no team better at getting the most out of their pitchers than the Brewers.

So, arguably, fans should be expected to see a version of Walker closer to the 2023 and 2024 version, rather than what he did in 2026. And Milwaukee didn't have to pay much at all. Plus, he has experience as a closer with 31 total saves in his career to this point. That's a big plus, especially with Trevor Megill's future up in the air.

If all goes well, this is going to look like another big Brewers win. The three years of team control don't hurt either. The offseason is young, but the Brewers are clearly surveying the market and have now struck. So far this offseason, the Brewers have lost Jake Bauers in free agency and now have acquired Walker from the Giants. What's next? Arguably, the Brewers should be on the phone with Brandon Woodruff and determining what the next steps are for their franchise pillar.

The Brewers' bullpen was elite down the stretch and into the playoffs. Now, Milwaukee has another option on its hand.