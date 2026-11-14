Brewers Unlikely To Pursue Former All-Star After Losing Jake Bauers

The Milwaukee Brewers won't field the same team that won the organization's first-ever championship after losing Jake Bauers to the Boston Red Sox in free agency.

Bauers played an essential role in leading the Brewers to a franchise-record 103 regular-season wins and stepped up big during the postseason, being named NLCS MVP. The only positive with Milwaukee, despite losing the 31-year-old, is that the team will receive a compensation pick between the end of the first round and the start of Competitive Balance Round A in next year’s Draft since the Brewers extended Bauers the qualifying offer.

With Bauers' departure, Milwaukee has a hole at first base. The Brewers are known for taking a next-man-up approach, and though losing the NLCS MVP isn't ideal, they still have Andrew Vaughn under team control and multiple first-base prospects, including Andrew Fischer, who hit 48 home runs in the minor leagues this season.

Those options seem to be enough for the Brewers, as The Athletic's Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal reported that the team won't necessarily add a first baseman, even with free agents like former All-Star Ty France available.

The chances are slim for Milwaukee to pursue a player like France

Sep 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (25) reacts from second on a double ahead of Colorado Rockies second baseman Connor Norby (35) in the sixth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"After losing Bauers, the Milwaukee Brewers won’t necessarily add a first baseman, according to people briefed on the team’s thinking but not authorized to speak publicly," Sammon and Rosenthal wrote on Saturday. "The Brewers could retain Andrew Vaughn, a right-handed hitter who FanGraphs projects to earn $8.5 million in arbitration. Their farm system also includes three first-base prospects, most notably Andrew Fischer, who last season hit 48 homers between Class A and Double-A.

"The chances of the Brewers pursuing free agent Ty France, a right-handed hitter who like Bauers enjoyed a breakout season in 2026, would appear slim. France, 32, is a year older than Bauers and figures to command a strong multiyear deal of his own."

France is entering free agency after putting together his best season since 2022, when he was named an All-Star. The 32-year-old first baseman spent the season with the San Diego Padres, slashing .295/.363/.502 with 21 home runs and 72 runs batted in, and is projected to sign a multi-year contract similar to Bauers.

Though France is a solid option, the Brewers seem fine with potentially platooning Vaughn with Fischer. Vaughn was solid this season, batting over .300, and Fischer has plenty of power. Though losing Bauers is unfortunate, Milwaukee will find ways to succeed.