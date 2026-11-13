Brewers Immediate Silver Lining After Losing Jake Bauers to Red Sox

The Milwaukee Brewers lost a significant piece of the lineup on Friday afternoon, but the organization is built to get through.

On Friday, the Brewers lost first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers to the Boston Red Sox on a four-year, $58 million deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news.

"Breaking: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "The Red Sox needed offensive help, and they get it in Jake Bauers, who finished second in the NL this year with a .389 on-base percentage."

If you're a Brewers fan, it's likely tough to lose Bauers. But this team is going to be just fine at first base in 2027. Plus, Milwaukee is going to get a draft pick in return. It's going to be a good pick that could fall between the end of the first round and the start of Competitive Balance Round A in next year’s Draft. That's a very good addition to an organization that has shown over and over again that it knows what it's doing in the development process. At first base, the Brewers have Andrew Vaughn under team control. If the Brewers opted against bringing Vaughn back, they have No. 5 overall prospect Andrew Fischer, who could take over the job. If not Fischer or Vaughn, No. 13 prospect Luke Adams could certainly be an option, as well as No. 12 prospect Blake Burke. All in all, the Brewers have options.

Unpacking The Loss Of Jake Bauers

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) looks on before game five of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious option would be simply sticking with Vaughn. He has one more season of team control and is projected to make roughly $8.5 million. In 2026, Vaughn played in 104 games and slashed .306/.390/.444 with an .834 OPS, six home runs, 43 RBIs and 18 doubles. He can man the position with limited drop-off. If the Brewers entered the 2027 season with Vaughn at first base, they would be just fine.

If not him, Fischer would be the most interesting option down in the minors. He hit 48 home runs and drove in 114 runs. Fischer hasn't played above Double-A yet in his professional career, but what he was able to do in 2026 was special and he has the upside to give Milwaukee a power bat that it has been searching for in recent memory.

Adams and Burke have both played in Triple-A and also could help.

At the end of the day, the Brewers are built for this. Milwaukee has pieces all over the place and it's the next man up. At this point last year, Bauers wasn't expected to be some massive contributor to the lineup. He got an opportunity with Vaughn hurt and made the most of it. The Brewers are going to be just fine. Plus, they now will get a premium draft pick back in return. Milwaukee handled the market perfectly.