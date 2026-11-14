Brewers Next Steps After Losing Playoff Here Jake Bauers to Red Sox

When the offseason began, it was known that there could be some hits coming for the Milwaukee Brewers.

For Milwaukee, it lost four key pieces to free agency right away, including first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers, starter Brandon Woodruff, reliever JoJo Romero and starter Dustin May. Those are four players who were on the World Series roster and all had question marks over their heads for various reasons. On Friday, the Brewers took their first hit with Bauers opting to exit the organization and sign a four-year deal with the Boston Red Sox.

So, what now for the Brewers?

First Base

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately for the Brewers, they already have an obvious Bauers replacement under team control. Andrew Vaughn has one season left of team control. He'll be a bit pricey, but he can easily take over first base on a full-time basis. If not him, the best option arguably would be No. 5 overall prospect Andrew Fischer.

Biggest Needs

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Bauers out the door, the Brewers still should be considered the top contender in the National League after taking home the 2026 World Series. Either someone like Vaughn or Fischer could fill in at first base, or Milwaukee could simply look to the open market. Someone like Paul Goldschmidt would be an intriguing fit if the Brewers platooned him.

Second base and shortstop are all set with Brice Turang and Cooper Pratt. Third base is a bit more up in the air. On one hand, the Brewers could enter the 2027 season with Joey Ortiz and David Hamilton and be just fine. Or, the Brewers could go younger and turn to No. 1 prospect Jesus Made or Fischer. Third base is a bit up in the air, but Milwaukee doesn't need to add anyone. The outfield is just fine as well. On the rotation front, the Brewers have to figure out what's going on with Woodruff. Should the Brewers bring him back? Or let him walk? It would be a shock to see Woodruff pitching elsewhere.

Plus, the Brewers' rotation could use another hurler in general. Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser and Kyle Harrison should be locks. Woodruff could be that fifth option. Quinn Priester is an internal option, but he has question marks. Retaining Woodruff, or targeting an innings-eater would go a long way.

The bullpen is in a very good spot. But there have been rumors about potentially trading Trevor Megill away. You can never have enough good bullpen arms, so the Brewers should add in that department in general. That is even more the case if Megill is sent out of town.

From a position-player standpoint, the Brewers are still in a very good spot. Milwaukee just has to sort out whether Vaughn is the answer at first base. Then, add some pitching and try to repeat as champs.