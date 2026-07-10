Brewers DFA 28-Year-Old Pitcher to Reunite With Bryse Wilson

The Milwaukee Brewers made a handful of roster moves on Friday.

Early in the day on Friday, it was reported that the Brewers would be reuniting with veteran pitcher Bryse Wilson. At the time it was reported that Wilson was coming back, it wasn't shared what the team was going to do in response.

Later on in the day, the Brewers made the move official while announcing that left-handed pitcher Drew Rom was being optioned down to Triple-A and right-handed pitcher Easton McGee was being designated for assignment.

The Brewers Made Some Changes On Friday

Feb 23, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Easton McGee (50) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee certainly is getting busy with just a few days to go before the All-Star break.

McGee pitched in two games for the Brewers this season in the majors before being designated for assignment on Friday afternoon. In his two outings, he didn't allow a run across two innings of work. On top of this, he had a 1-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The 28-year-old pitched in 25 games down in Triple-A and logged a 5.62 ERA and a 43-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 41 2/3 innings pitched. With McGee being designated for assignment, clubs around the league are going to have a chance to place a waiver claim on him now. If he goes unclaimed, he could either end up back with Triple-A Nashville, or Milwaukee could cut ties with him.

For McGee, he is a four-year big league veteran who has appeared in just 13 games in the majors. He has a 3.08 ERA in those 13 appearances, but that's the life of a depth reliever. Unfortunately, you see DFAs, promotions, then more DFAs and the list goes on. For McGee, this time it's a DFA. Over the next few days, we'll find out if he's sticking around or going elsewhere.

Rom is another guy impacted by these moves of the day. He has actually been very solid so far this season for the Brewers when given a chance in the majors after joining the team this past offseason. He has a 3.18 ERA in five total appearances in the big leagues. Now, he's going back to Nashville, but we should see him again in the not-so-distant future.

For Wilson, the Brewers are bringing back an old friend who could help out of the rotation or the bullpen, depending on how Milwaukee wants to use him. Wilson is just 28 years old, but he's in his ninth big league season. That's impressive in itself. This is his second stint with the organization after pitching for Milwaukee in 2023 and 2024.