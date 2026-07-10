Brewers Reunite With 9-Year Veteran Pitcher After Cubs Exit

The Milwaukee Brewers are adding another veteran pitcher into the mix just before the All-Star break.

On Friday, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that the Brewers are signing nine-year big league veteran hurler Bryse Wilson to a deal after being designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs.

"Free-agent pitcher Bryse Wilson and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal," Murray wrote. "Wilson, 28, was recently designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs and elected free agency. He quickly signs with the Brewers, who are in need of pitching reinforcements after Brandon Woodruff was diagnosed on Wednesday with a new injury to his right shoulder while left-handed starter Kyle Harrison exited his most recent start with elbow soreness."

The Brewers Have Another Depth Arm In Town

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Bryse Wilson (55) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson is an interesting pickup for the Brewers. He's someone who has certainly been around the block. Wilson has spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Brewers, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and the Cubs throughout his career to this point.

In 2023, he just so happened to have the best season of his big league career as a member of the Brewers. That year, he was used only as a reliever. He pitched in 53 games for Milwaukee and had a 2.58 ERA and a 61-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 76 2/3 innings pitched. In 2024, he appeared in 34 games with the Brewers, including nine starts, and logged a 4.04 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

Overall, he has pitched in 166 games throughout his big league career, including 57 starts, and has a 4.86 career ERA to show for it.

This year, he has pitched in just three games in the big leagues total as a member of the Phillies and the Cubs and allowed seven earned runs in 9 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. On the bright side, he struck out eight batters over that stretch as well.

Milwaukee is getting a veteran depth option, that they are familiar with, at a time in which it desperately needed another arm. Brandon Woodruff is completely up in the air right now. After landing on the Injured List, imaging revealed a new injury to the anterior shoulder capsule and now he is going for a second opinion with surgeon Dr. Keith Meister. Kyle Harrison is dealing with some elbow soreness and has struggled of late.

Plus, the bullpen has been hit hard by injuries, with guys like DL Hall, Angel Zerpa and Joel Kuhnel on the shelf.

Milwaukee needs arms and Wilson is someone who could be used out of the bullpen — or as a starter — at a moment's notice. The Brewers clearly liked him throughout his stint with the team in 2023 and 2024, or else they wouldn't have reunited. Now, at least the Brewers can breathe a little easier with some more depth.