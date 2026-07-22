Brewers Veteran Pitcher Elects to Leave Milwaukee, Go to Free Agency

The Milwaukee Brewers lost a depth reliever down in Triple-A on Wednesday.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that 31-year-old veteran reliever Peter Strzelecki has opted out of his deal with the organization and is now a free agent.

"Peter Strzelecki has opted out of his deal with the Brewers and is now a free agent," Heyman wrote on X on Wednesday.

Peter Strzelecki has opted out of his deal with the Brewers and is now a free agent — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 22, 2026

The Former Brewers Hurler Is Looking For A New Home

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Peter Strzelecki listens to instruction from third base coach Matt Erickson before pitchers fielding drills during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's been a roller coaster of a season for Strzelecki, to say the least, despite the fact that he hasn't pitched in a game in the majors. Strzelecki was designated for assignment back in May and he elected free agency afterward. After entering free agency, Strzelecki joined the New York Yankees' organization, but didn't pitch in a big league game for them either. He was released in June and re-signed with the Brewers shortly afterward.

Overall, Strzelecki has pitched in 29 games at the Triple-A level this season. He pitched in 23 games, including one start, with Triple-A Nashville and logged a 3.42 ERA and a 28-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 26 1/3 innings pitched. He didn't have the same success in the Yankees' organization. He pitched in just six games before his release with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and had a 7.71 ERA in just 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Now, he's heading back to the open market and will look for a new home.

It's arguably a bit surprising that Milwaukee didn't give him a chance in the majors this season. The Brewers have dealt with injuries all season in the bullpen. Right now, the Brewers are missing DL Hall, Angel Zerpa, Joel Kuhnel, and Rob Zastryzny, among others.

Strzelecki isn't a big-name reliever, by any means. But he had good command in Triple-A. The 28-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio is very impressive. On top of this, he has had success in the majors as well. Strzelecki has pitched in 77 total games in the big leagues and has a 3.44 ERA to show for it.

On top of this, he has an 86-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 83 2/3 innings pitched, despite the fact that he hasn't pitched in a game in the majors since 2024. It shouldn't take him long to find a new home. He's just 31 years old and there are plenty of teams around the league in need of bullpen help with the playoff push coming.