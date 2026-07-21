Brewers Bullpen Nearing Return of Key Reinforcement: DL Hall

It sure sounds like the Milwaukee Brewers are going to get a key bullpen arm back in the not-so-distant future.

Milwaukee has been dealing with pitching injuries all over the place. The rotation has made most of the headlines with Kyle Harrison, Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester all on the shelf at the same time. But the bullpen has been thin as well. DL Hall, Angel Zerpa, Joel Kuhnel and Rob Zastryzny are all on the Injured List right now. Plus, Shane Drohan has shifted to the starting rotation to help out there as injuries have piled up.

The Brewers are red-hot right now and have the best record in baseball at 63-36, but they need more help in the bullpen. Fortunately, it sounds like Hall is working his way back. He began a minor league rehab assignment on July 19 with High-A Wisconsin. That day, he pitched a clean inning and struck out one batter and allowed one base hit without allowing a run. On Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared on X that Hall's next step will be two innings with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

The Brewers Will Get A Key Piece Back Soon

Jun 1, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dl Hall (37) delivers a pitch agains the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"DL Hall scheduled for two ups with Class AAA Nashville on Wednesday," Rosiak wrote. "David Hamilton to play five innings for Nashville tonight with a return to the Brewers on Friday."

This is the type of update that the Brewers' bullpen needs. Right now, Milwaukee actually has the fifth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.54, but that number doesn't tell the entire story. It has been stretched thin and getting Hall back would take off some of the pressure. Plus, Hall was in the middle of the best season of his career to this point before landing on the Injured List with a pec injury.

Hall already set a new career high with 24 big league outings this season. Before the 2026 season, his previous high was 20 appearances, which he set last year. On top of his new career high in outings, Hall has a 2.04 ERA on the season and a 32-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 innings pitched. All of those numbers are good and they get better when you look at Hall's advanced metrics.

Opposing batters have batted a mere .140 against Hall this season with a .200 slugging percentage and .510 OPS. He has improved in pretty much every way this season and he should give Milwaukee another high-leverage arm in the majors soon, barring a setback in Triple-A.