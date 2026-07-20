Brewers Welcome Back Former NL Rookie Of The Year, All-Star In Series Vs. Mets

Freddy Peralta will start for the Mets on Monday when the Milwaukee Brewers host New York at American Family Field.

Peralta won't be the only former longtime Brewers star making his return to Milwaukee for the first time since leaving the organization, however, as the Mets also employ veteran closer Devin Williams.

The 31-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft and made his big-league debut with the Brewers in 2019.

Williams pitched in 13 games for Milwaukee that year before breaking out during the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign.

He pitched behind fellow former Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader until the southpaw was traded to the San Diego Padres in August 2021.

Williams was the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year and was impressive again in 2021 before taking over the closer's gig after Hader was traded. Williams was an All-Star in 2022 and 2023 and earned a career-high 36 saves during the latter campaign.

He was limited to 22 games in 2024 due to a back injury and was traded to the New York Yankees that December.

New York Hasn't Treated Devin Williams Kindly

Jul 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) walks off the mound after a blown save in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Peralta, Williams has struggled during his first season in Queens.

The reliever's rough times in the Big Apple began in 2025 though.

Williams finished his lone year with the Yankees with career highs in losses (six), ERA (4.79) and hits (45) and runs (37) allowed, among other categories. He turned things around a bit toward the end of the season and had four scoreless playoff appearances, but it was a largely disappointing stay in the Bronx.

Williams signed with the Mets in December and his 2026 hasn't gone much better.

The right-hander leads New York with 14 saves this year, but has registered a 4.68 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and career-worst -0.6 Wins Above Replacement (WAR).

It's been 17 months since Willams was shipped out of Milwaukee and while Monday will be his first trip back to the Cream City, he faced his former longtime team once last season.

The St. Louis native made his Yankees debut on Opening Day last year against the Brewers, earning the save despite allowing one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Williams hasn't pitched since Thursday, so is likely to appear at some point this week during the teams' three-game set from Monday to Wednesday.