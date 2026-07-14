How Former All-Star Freddy Peralta Has Fared With Mets Ahead Of Upcoming Start Vs. Brewers

It's been nearly six months since the Milwaukee Brewers traded veteran right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and reliever Tobias Myers to the New York Mets in exchange for starter Brandon Sproat and minor league prospect Jett Williams.

Brewers fans could get the chance to see Peralta back on the mound in Milwaukee soon, as the Mets have listed the two-time All-Star as their probable pitcher for Monday night's contest at American Family Field.

Peralta spent his first eight MLB seasons with the Brewers, making two National League All-Star teams and having his best individual campaign in 2025.

The native of the Dominican Republic finished last year with an NL-leading 17 wins, as well as career bests in ERA (2.70), games started (33), innings pitched (176 2/3) and Wins Above Replacement (WAR) at 5.5. Peralta also finished with more than 200 strikeouts for the third straight season with 204, posted a 1.07 WHIP and finished fifth in the NL Cy Young voting.

The 30-year-old hasn't been able to duplicate his success during his first campaign in Queens though and has even been floated as a possible trade candidate ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

Peralta Posting Worst Numbers Since Becoming Full-Time Starter

Jul 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Behind a Cy Young-caliber first half from ace Jacob Misiorowski and big contributions from left-hander Kyle Harrison, Milwaukee leads the NL in team ERA (3.48) entering the All-Star break and hasn't missed Peralta one bit.

The ninth-year pro has put up the worst numbers of his career since becoming a full-time starter in a host of categories.

Peralta's first season as a primary starter was during his 2021 All-Star campaign.

His ERA (4.66) and WHIP (1.43) in 2026 are both the highest in the last seven years and he's gone just 5-8 across 20 starts.

Peralta's control and knack for giving up the long ball have plagued him during his first season with the Mets.

He's on pace to set or at least approach career highs in both home runs allowed (15) and walks (44) and is less than one month removed from a brutal showing vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.

Peralta had by far his worst start of the year on June 20 against the Phillies when he allowed 10 runs (all earned) on 10 hits with one walk and two strikeouts in just 2 2/3 innings pitched.

The Mets have been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball in 2026 and Peralta is one of the most obvious reasons why.