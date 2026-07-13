Why the Mets Need to Seriously Consider a Closer Change in the Second Half

The Mets hit the MLB All-Star Break 17 games below .500 for the first time since 1995, which can best be described as a collective failure for the entire organization. Sunday's loss to the Red Sox was a microcosm of how a bad team performs: a lack of offense and a critical error from Francisco Lindor set the stage for another blown save from Devin Williams.

Williams caught a bad break with the error, which should have set up a double play to make the inning easier. Lindor can't be blamed for what happened afterward, when Williams walked the next two batters to force in a run and gave up a bloop single to plate the tying run.

The end result was Williams' third blown save of the season, along with a 4.83 ERA and 1.76 WHIP, putting him on pace for minus-0.7 WAR. Despite a clear issue with Williams's performance, interim manager Andy Green said after the game that the Mets aren't considering a change at closer (h/t SNY Mets).

Andy Green is not considering moving Devin Williams out of the closer role: pic.twitter.com/g8iuSe8a2W — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 12, 2026

It certainly fits with how the Mets have operated this season that Williams' job as closer isn't in jeopardy. The organization has made a habit of giving nearly unlimited job security to players with some sort of track record, a lack of accountability that has played a large part in the team's struggles over the past 13 months.

Change at closer would benefit Mets' outlook

It would be one thing if the Mets didn't have a good alternative, but that isn't the case.

Luke Weaver has been outstanding for the majority of the season, entering the MLB All-Star Break with a 1.85 ERA and a scoreless streak that lasted nearly two months before being broken up by the Red Sox over the weekend.

Weaver is a prime trade candidate for the Mets as they approach the trade deadline with some options. If the Mets decide to copy the 2023 playbook and go full fire sale, it would make sense to showcase Weaver's closing ability to enhance his value for teams in need of relief help, like the Pirates or Marlins.

There is also value to the change, even if the Mets hold onto Weaver, in seeing whether a dynamic in which he closes and Williams is the setup man. The Yankees, who employed both relievers last season, made that switch at times, and it seemed to help Williams pitch better down the stretch.

Luke Weaver is among the Mets' top trade candidates, but that doesn't mean there isn't a future where he stays in New York. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though underlying metrics indicate that Williams is pitching well, his overall performance hasn't lived up to those numbers. Perhaps a switch out of the closer's role will help Williams work on some things in a lower-leverage spot, setting him up for success if and/or when the Mets eventually put him back in the closer's chair.

The Mets are likely hesitant to make the switch because it would both admit a mistake with Williams and potentially jeopardize Weaver's success before a pivotal deadline. While the second option does make some sense, the Mets' reticence to make necessary changes has helped put them in the hole they are in, so not switching closers is more of the same.

Closers lose their jobs frequently in baseball, so taking Williams out of the role now isn't a complete admission of failure. Running back the same formula and hoping for different results is a recipe for failure, which is something that has become far too common for the Mets over the past year.