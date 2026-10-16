Milwaukee's Pitching Success Extends Far Beyond Jacob Misiorowski

The Milwaukee Brewers have finally done it. After a 44-year drought, Milwaukee is heading back to the World Series after sweeping the two-time reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

The Brewers flipped the script from last year, when the Dodgers swept them in the NLCS, and much of their success can be attributed to their pitching staff. Milwaukee arguably has the league's best pitcher in Jacob Misiorowski. Still, the pitching staff has been one of the best overall all season, posting a 3.51 ERA in the regular season and ranking second-best.

The Brewers' pitching staff has been elite

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee has taken its momentum into the postseason, and the pitching staff has been even better. DL Hall recently set a franchise record with three playoff wins. Aaron Ashby has thrown 12 1/3 scoreless innings in six appearances, and other pitchers like Abner Uribe and Logan Henderson are making a big impact too. Though Misiorowski is the headlining star, the Brewers' pitching staff has been nearly untouchable this postseason.

"Misiorowski is going to win the NL Cy Young Award. He was the most unhittable pitcher in history this season, holding hitters to a record-low .157 batting average," Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer wrote on Thursday. "As for how, well, dude's first pitch of the postseason was 105 mph. Yet Misiorowski has been oddly human in both of his playoff starts, totaling just 8.1 innings with nine hits and four walks allowed. For any other team, having an ace falter like that would be an October death sentence.

"Not these Brewers. Misiorowski is the standout, but they have a bunch of guys who throw 100 mph. The rest have some kind of quirk (lots of fastball ride, a biting cutter, etc.) that is liable to give hitters fits. The bullpen is where the excellence of the Brewers' pitching development is really apparent right now. Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby and Trevor Megill were not household names coming into this postseason. They are now after pacing Milwaukee's bullpen to a 1.33 ERA."

Misiorowski put together a truly historic season, yet the Brewers' pitching staff is flush with other talented hurlers as well. Milwaukee has been the best all-around team in baseball this year, and now the team has the chance to prove it and win its first World Series title.

The Brewers will get a week off between now and the beginning of the World Series, giving their pitchers time to rest and prepare for either the Cleveland Guardians or the Tampa Bay Rays.