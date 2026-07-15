CC Sabathia Describes 'Crazy' Moment Ex-Teammate Told Him Brewers Drafted Son

The Milwaukee Brewers selected University of Houston first baseman Carsten Sabathia III in the 20th round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday.

The Cougars infielder is the son of former Brewers starting pitcher and 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee CC Sabathia, who propelled Milwaukee to its first playoff berth in 26 years during the 2008 season.

The elder Sabathia's stay with the Brewers lasted just five months following the July 2008 blockbuster deal sending him from Cleveland to Milwaukee, but the 45-year-old secured his spot in Brewers history with his legendary performance that summer.

The 2007 AL Cy Young award winner revealed before Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game that he learned about Milwaukee selecting his son during a call with a former Brewers teammate.

Sabathia's Former Teammate Now Serves As Special Assistant In Brewers' Baseball Operations, Scouting Department

May 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers associate manager Rickie Weeks Jr. (left) and manager Pat Murphy (right) look on over the dugout railing against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sabathia told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Brewers beat reporter Curt Hogg that it was a "full circle" moment when he found out about Milwaukee drafting his son.

"So I was actually in the car with all my friends, and then Rickie Weeks called me," the six-time All-Star lefty told Hogg. "So it was kind of crazy, full circle. Teammate calls you about your son getting drafted by the organization he works for is cool."

Unlike Sabathia, Rickie Weeks Jr. spent almost his entire career with the Brewers.

Milwaukee selected Weeks Jr. as the No. 2 overall pick during the 2003 MLB Draft and the second baseman made his big-league debut just three months later.

Weeks Jr, played 10-plus seasons with the Brewers before signing with the Seattle Mariners in February 2015.

The 43-year-old finished sixth in the 2005 NL Rookie of the Year voting and later made the only All-Star team of his career in 2011.

Weeks Jr. recorded 1,009 hits, 684 runs scored, 148 home runs, 430 RBIs, 126 stolen bases and a .249/.347/.424 slash line across 4,700 regular season plate appearances covering 1,142 games with Milwaukee.

He spent part of the 2015 campaign with the Mariners, the entire 2016 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and 37 contests with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017 before retiring.

Weeks Jr. returned to the Brewers in 2022 as an assistant to the player development staff and served as Pat Murphy's associate manager in 2024 and 2025.

He was named a special assistant in Milwaukee's Baseball Operations and Scouting department before the 2026 campaign.