Like Father, Like Son: Brewers Have a New Sabathia in Milwaukee

Back in May, the Milwaukee Brewers honored Hall of Fame lefty CC Sabathia with a spot on the club’s Wall of Honor.

Fast-forward a few months, and the name "Sabathia" is being mentioned again around Milwaukee, but not CC.

On Sunday, the Brewers selected first baseman Carsten Sabathia III in the 20th round of the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft out of the University of Houston

Round 20 / Pick 611



Carsten Sabathia III / Houston



Welcome to the Crew!#ThisIsMyCrew x @UHCougarBB pic.twitter.com/4tF96C4AHq — Brewers Player Development (@BrewersPD) July 12, 2026

Your 2026 Brewers Draft Class‼️ pic.twitter.com/Y5nOQ5ZbKO — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 13, 2026

The Brewers Have Another Sabathia In Town

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was roughly 18 years ago that Sabathia dazzled on the mound as a member of the Brewers after coming over to the organization in a blockbuster swap. Now, in the year 2026, the Brewers have another member of the Sabathia family at a different stage of their baseball journey.

Carsten Sabathia III is 22 years old and played in 37 games this past season for the University of Houston. Over that stretch, he slashed .283/.374/.511 with an .885 OPS, six homers, 18 RBIs, 11 walks, three doubles and 14 runs scored. Like his dad, the younger Sabathia has great size and is listed at 6'4'' and 245 pounds.

After the Brewers selected the younger Sabathia, he spoke to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and said that as a young kid he never wanted to leave Milwaukee.

"I remember not wanting to leave because it was the summertime," Carsten said to Rosiak. "'Mom, we're in Milwaukee. I never have to go to school. This is awesome. I never want to leave.' I remember going to the stadium and loving the uniforms, loving the colors, loving the slide. Just, all those memories that you had as a kid, all those are flooding back."

When it comes to the MLB Draft, it's always a difficult process. So many prospects make the jump to professional baseball from a wide range of backgrounds. You have plenty of high school kids who have to decide whether to skip college or roll the dice on getting drafted again. Also, you have guys who just graduated from college hoping to continue their baseball careers. It's a wide range, to say the least. But the MLB Draft also brings plenty of feel-good stories with it each year. This year, this is one of the biggest examples.

At the beginning of the season, there was a lot of reminiscing about Sabathia's brief — but electric — stint with the team around the time he was honored. Now, a few months later, the Brewers have a new Sabathia, on his own journey.