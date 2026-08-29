Could Brewers Call Up Coleman Crow As September Addition?

The Milwaukee Brewers hold a commanding lead over the Chicago Cubs in their division, supported by one of the league's best pitching staffs.

Milwaukee's pitching staff has been unreal this season. The starting rotation boasts a 3.44 ERA, while the bullpen has posted a 3.25 ERA, both ranking in the top three in baseball. The Brewers' pitching staff has been especially dominant since the All-Star break, and when active rosters expand from 26 to 28 players on September 1st, they could get more reinforcements.

Jacob Misiorowski headlines the impressive pitching staff, but in a move to keep their star hurler healthy, the Brewers have decided to stick with a six-man rotation for their upcoming series against the Cubs. Moving forward, Milwaukee could add another interesting pitcher to keep its key pitchers fresh for the playoffs by calling up Coleman Crow.

Crow's already made a few starts with the Brewers

Jun 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Coleman Crow (57) throws a pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Brewers acquired right-hander Coleman Crow in the deal that sent Adrian Houser and Tyrone Taylor to the Mets prior to the 2024 season, and he made his MLB debut in April," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote on Thursday. "He didn't find immediate success in the big leagues, but continued to thrive back at Triple-A, and with 18.2 scoreless innings over his last three starts he has earned another look.

"While he made four spot starts earlier this season, Crow would slot into a multi-inning role in the Milwaukee bullpen down the stretch where his high-spin curveball could be a major weapon. The Brewers figure to lean heavily on mixing and matching arms in October behind ace Jacob Misiorowski, and Crow is capable of pitching his way onto the playoff roster with a strong September showing."

Crow struggled slightly in his five appearances in the big leagues this year, posting a 5.30 ERA, but has put together a solid campaign in Triple-A. The right-handed hurler has a 3.59 ERA in the minor leagues, including 15 starts. Crow likely wouldn't crack Milwaukee's starting rotation, but could make an impact out of the bullpen.

Calling up another pitcher like Crow would give the Brewers a hurler who can eat innings from the bullpen, easing the burden off their starting rotation down the stretch. If Dustin May's recent injury scare made anything clear, it's that all it takes is one pitch for an injury to happen.

The Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball, but if they want to keep their key pitchers fresh down the stretch for the postseason, calling up a pitcher like Crow would be a great idea.