Could Brewers Cut Ties With Jett Williams Before Even Debuting?

If the Milwaukee Brewers want to make a deal that moves the needle ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, they're going to have to give up a talented prospect or two in the process.

Fortunately for Milwaukee, it has the best farm system in the majors and can afford to trade an elite prospect, or two, and still have one of the best farm systems in the league. On Friday, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel shared a column with a look at each club's farm system while noting prospects who could be untouchable, and some who could be trade candidates. McDaniel made an intriguing point by mentioning Jett Williams as a potential trade chip.

"Prospects they could deal: UT Jett Williams (acquired in the Freddy Peralta deal), C Jeferson Quero, 1B Luke Adams and RHP Tyson Hardin are all in the top 15 and in Triple-A, so they will be quite attractive to teams looking for a quicker rebuild," McDaniel wrote.

The Brewers Have Plenty Of Prospect Firepower

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jett Williams poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Brewers can put Williams in a package for a star, like Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, or Mason Miller, this is arguably a move that the Brewers absolutely should make. Right now, Williams is dealing with a wrist injury and is down in Triple-A. He was acquired this past offseason and hasn't made his debut in the majors with Milwaukee, as of writing.

The Brewers also have a few different top prospects who do similar things. So far this season, Williams has played third base, shortstop, and center field down in Triple-A. The Brewers committed to Cooper Pratt at shortstop with a long-term extension already. The center fielder of the future certainly seems like it's going to be Luis Lara, who also got an extension. Third base is up in the air, but Andrew Fischer is also down in the minors and looks like the long-term power bat Milwaukee has been looking for.

All of this is to say that Williams doesn't have a perfect fit on the Brewers' roster right now, or in the near future.

Milwaukee has already made it clear that it wants to use the deadline to go out and help the 2026 club make a run. Brewers general manager and president of baseball operations Matt Arnold made that point clear.

Williams is someone who is an elite prospect in his own right. MLB.com has Williams listed as the No. 77 overall prospect in baseball right now. Milwaukee's farm system is so good to the point that a prospect of his caliber doesn't have a clear path to the big leagues. That wouldn't be the case on most other clubs around baseball.

The Brewers made a good deal bringing Williams to town, along with Brandon Sproat, for Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers this past offseason from the New York Mets. That shouldn't stop the Brewers from shopping over the next week, though.