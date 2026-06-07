Reds' Eugenio Suárez Gets Honest About His Difficult Start to 2026

Eugenio Suarez hasn't had the start fans had hoped to see when he was brought back to the Reds during the 2025 offseason.

Staying Level-Headed Through Slow Start To The Season

Jun 5, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after hitting a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Suarez's start to his Reds' reunion started off going 0-4 with three strikeouts on Opening Day. He recorded his first hit in game two and went 4-21 in March. In April, he slashed .242/.321/.371 with five extra-base hits and seven RBI. Unfortunately, he suffered an oblique injury that caused him to miss four weeks on April 23, and once he returned on May 23, he hit just .200 with three extra-base hits in eight games. He understands the expectations surrounding him and his ability to provide power in the lineup.

“I know how tough it’s been over the last couple months,” Suárez told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “The injury. I came back. The team, people, reporters, they expect more from me. At the same time, I understand you guys expect more. I enjoy my process. I’m not forcing it. I’ll play hard every day and give my 100%. The results will be there.”

He started the season batting fifth, behind rookie Sal Stewart. However, with the entire lineup struggling even more now that Elly De La Cruz is on the injured list, his lack of success is more noticeable. Even with his struggles and the team's lack of success since the calendar flipped to May, he feels confident in his ability to get going and be a leader with De La Cruz out.

“I feel very close,” Suárez said. “Sometimes, you’re doing good. Sometimes, you’re not. Yesterday, I felt very close. I don’t have my results. When you start chasing results and you don’t have the results and the frustration comes, that’s something I don’t think about. The results will be there. How will this game give it to you? I enjoy every day and enjoy my process knowing I’m going to have my results.”

He Can Get Hot And Carry The Offense

Apr 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) and shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) speak to second baseman Matt McLain (9) during a mound visit against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Suarez did not get much of a Spring Training, and he also did not get a lot of playing time in the World Baseball Classic, which could be a cause for his slow start before the injury.

“In the WBC, he didn’t get very many at-bats,” Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. “He’s a good worker. He did everything. When he got back (to spring training), he took at-bats with the minor leaguers. He did everything he could. I’m not being remotely critical. It was just disjointed. If you go look at a lot of the WBC guys, there have been a lot of injuries and a lot of guys who are struggling. It’s different.”

Spring Training stats aren't the whole story. Matt McLain's spring is a prime example of that, but it's important to get back into a rhythm before the grind of 162 begins.

“I know people pooh-pooh spring training,” Francona said. “But when you do it right, there’s a reason (for it).”

Suarez ranks 233rd in OPS among all hitters with at least 100 at-bats in OPS. He's slashing .215/.295/.346 with just nine extra-base hits and 16 RBI, but he certainly has the ability to carry the offense for extended stretches. For his career, he has 20 games with multiple home runs and has hit four in a game once.

“The best thing we can do is let him get hot,” Francona said. “He will. Hopefully, he can put us on his back a bit.”

The Reds signed Suarez to a two-year contract worth $15 million with a mutual option for 2027.