Andrew Fischer's Power Surge Should Have Every Brewers Fans' Attention

One of the biggest bright spots for the Milwaukee Brewers' organization throughout the 2026 season has been the performance of No. 8 prospect Andrew Fischer.

The 22-year-old was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft and he has been incredible in his first full season in professional baseball. He played in 19 games down the stretch with High-A and looked good. He has really taken off this season, though.

He began the season in High-A and it took only 54 games for him to be promoted to Double-A Biloxi. In his 54 games with High-A, Fischer slashed .298/.443/.675 with a 1.118 OPS, 20 homers, 50 RBIs, four stolen bases, 10 doubles and one triple. Fischer entered the day on Tuesday with 10 games in Double-A under his belt since his promotion and hadn't slowed down. Fischer is slashing .250/.400/.750 with a 1.150 OPS, four homers, six RBIs, three stolen bases, two doubles and one triple.

The Brewers Slugger Prospect Has Been Amazing

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer waits to bat during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, Fischer blasted two more homers before Double-A Biloxi's game was suspended due to weather. On Wednesday, the game will be concluded.

Andrew Fischer ... AGAIN 😲



The @Brewers' 2025 first-rounder hammers his second homer of the game for the Double-A @BiloxiShuckers. pic.twitter.com/6dhY5MxXBZ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 1, 2026

So, Fischer has played in just 11 games in Double-A — and one hasn't even concluded yet — but he already has six homers to go along with his 20 down in High-A. That's simply ridiculous. He has played in just 65 games total. That would be a pace of 64.8 homers across 162 games.

Again, Fischer is just 22 years old. This is his first full season in professional baseball and he already looks like one of the best slugger prospects in the game in general. If the Brewers can continue to develop him and get him to the big leagues, hopefully by the 2027 season, he could give Milwaukee the slugger they have been missing for a while.

Think of how good Milwaukee is right now. The Brewers have won three straight National League Central titles and currently are in first place with a 52-31 record. The Brewers are tied for 25th in the league in homers, though, with just 78 in 83 games played. Imagine if the Brewers' offense had a clear-cut, 30-plus homer slugger in the middle of the order on top of what they already have? Power is the biggest need for this club right now and Fischer looks like the long-term answer. His season has been ridiculous so far and he's just two steps away from the majors.