3 Winners and 3 Losers From Brewers With 37 Games Left

The Milwaukee Brewers haven't necessarily had the smoothest 2026 season due to injuries, but they are still dominating opponents right now.

Milwaukee was swept in a three-game series by the San Diego Padres last week and that was viewed as a mini-rut for the Brewers. It was one of just a few this season. Despite all of the injuries that have popped up this season, Milwaukee has been better than every other team in baseball in the standings. The Brewers have the best record in baseball right now at 77-48. Milwaukee is two games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays for the best record overall, and 2 1/2 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the best record specifically in the National League.

The Brewers are a real threat and arguably are the team in the National League with the best chance of dethroning the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The vibes are high and the Brewers have a much-needed day off on Monday before kicking off a series against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

It's been a fun season so far. With the day off on Monday, let's take a look at the roster and three winners so far, as well as three losers from the campaign.

Winners

Aug 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Misiorowski

It's hard not to start a list like this without mentioning the tall flamethrower. Misiorowski isn't just in the middle of the best season for a Brewers starter in team history, but one of the most dominant runs by a starter in recent memory. Right now, Misiorowski is leading the league with a 1.75 ERA and 210 strikeouts. The righty is 12-5 on the season and hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in a single game this season in 23 starts. Plus, he set the record for the fastest pitch thrown by a starter in MLB history at 105.5 miles per hour. Just a special year.

Brice Turang

Turang has cemented himself as the best overall second baseman in baseball right now. Turang has racked up 5.3 wins above replacement, which is seventh in baseball overall and the highest mark for a second baseman.

Jake Bauers

Rake Bauers for the win. The 30-year-old has had a breakout campaign and currently has 21 homers and 70 RBIs in 112 games. Before the 2026 season, his career high in home runs was 12 and his career high in RBIs was 48. On top of his offensive performance, he is a leader in the clubhouse.

Losers

Aug 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) singles during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Yelich

There's time left for these guys to turn things around before the playoffs. But when it comes to Yelich, it has been a struggle this season. So far this season, he's slashing .226/.307/.364 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs. He has been moved down in the lineup as well. Simply, it just hasn't been Yelich's year, yet.

Brandon Sproat

Sproat is no longer on the big league roster after being demoted in early August. He showed some flashes in the big leagues, but had a 5.27 ERA in 21 outings before his demotion. In his first outing in Triple-A after the demotion, he gave up six earned runs on Aug. 9. The talent is there, but he needs to bounce back if he wants to return to the majors this season.

Tyler Black

Black is someone fans have come to know. There's potential there, but he has played in just nine big league games this season. He has spent the majority of his season down in Triple-A, where he has played in 77 games and has batted .228.