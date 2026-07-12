3 Mets Entering Their Final All-Star Break in Queens: Trade Deadline Will Shake Things Up

The annual MLB All-Star Break is finally here, putting a temporary stoppage to the Mets' abysmal 2026 season.

Entering Sunday's finale vs. the Red Sox, 16 games under .500, Mets fans are hoping that the second half of the campaign will be less frustrating than the first, potentially giving those around Queens hope that better times are on the horizon. Using the 2026 draft's 27th overall pick to select Arkansas right-handed pitcher Carson Wiggins may have been the first domino to fall towards a bright future.

The latter half of the season also features another important date: the MLB trade on Monday, Aug. 3. Positioned as sellers for the remainder of the summer, the Mets will likely start selling off veteran pieces sooner rather than later, meaning some players will be playing their last few games with the club (if they haven't already).

With that in mind, here are three vets who likely won't spend another All-Star break with the Mets.

Luke Weaver, RP

When it comes ot the Mets' current trade chips, no one has better value than Luke Weaver. The veteran right-handed reliever has been one of baseball's most dominant bullpen arms this season, and the fact that he's under contract for one more year in 2027 ($12.5 million, per Spotrac) makes him an attractive piece for contenders ahead of the deadline.

As of Sunday afternoon, Weaver hasn't allowed an earned run since April 30. He's since pitched 26 innings without allowing an ER in his last 24 appearances, amassing nine holds and a save along the way. He's also walked only seven batters while striking out 34, highlighting the reliability he can bring to any bullpen.

Luke Weaver continues his dominance pic.twitter.com/BcSeGx4Db5 — SNY (@SNYtv) July 5, 2026

Weaver will be missed, assuming he's traded, but that doesn't change the fact that turning the page is the right decision for the Mets. There's a good chance that the 32-year-old righty—who's 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and averaging 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 36 relief appearances—won't ever have a higher trade value, meaning now is the best chance for New York to ship him off to seriously bolster the organization's prospect pipeline.

Even though he'll likely be a one-and-done in Queens, trading Weaver before August can still turn his signing into a win for the Mets.

Freddy Peralta, SP

Weaver might not be the only Met who becomes a one-season wonder at the MLB trade deadline.

After being acquired from the Brewers in January, Freddy Peralta hasn't exactly lived up to expectations with the Mets. The two-time MLB All-Star (who finished fifth in 2025 National League Cy Young voting) is 5-8 with a 4.66 ERA and 0.2 WAR in his first 20 starts, which also includes allowing the second-worst slugging percentage (.431) and OPS (.765) of his career.

Despite an up-and-down performance throughout the year, Freddy Peralta could still net the Mets a decent return at the trade deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having said that, Peralta has slowly rehabilitated his reputation in recent weeks, suddenly turning the Dominican hurler into an interesting trade chip. Including Saturday's loss to the Red Sox, Peralta owns a respectable 3.86 ERA across 18 2/3 innings in his last four starts, with 21 strikeouts to 10 walks. He's also limited batters to a .214 expected batting average and 86.5 mph average exit velocity during that stretch, per Baseball Savant.

If Peralta continues to trend upward, the Mets have no reason to hold onto him beyond the deadline. He's going to be a free agent this winter, solidifying him as the stereotypical big-name starter that World Series contenders love to pursue at trade deadlines. It isn't unfathomable to imagine landing a pair of prospects as part of a potential deal, perhaps even a top-10 stud if Peralta's ERA keeps improving.

Tyrone Taylor, OF

Tyrone Taylor is currently in his third season with the Mets, which could also be his last in Queens. The 32-year-old outfielder is playing on an expiring contract, and with a gifted trio—Juan Soto, A.J. Ewing and Crason Benge—leading the outfield, all signs point to New York having reason to shop Taylor in the coming days.

After beginning his MLB career in Milwaukee, Taylor has played 297 games with the Mets over the last three seasons. The Torrance, CA native doesn't have the most explosive bat; however, he's quick on his feet (23 stolen bases on 28 attempts) and has tallied 15 home runs, 79 RBIs and 39 walks while slashing .232/.282/.369 with a 3.0 WAR. He also has 19 postseason appearances under his belt, which is also appealing for playoff-bound clubs.

A crowded outfield gives the Mets enough reason to consider a potential Tyrone Taylor trade before Aug. 3. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Peralta, Taylor's rental status gives the Mets every reason to trade him rather than lose him for nothing. Simultaneously, it means potential suitors won't have to take a long-term risk if they want to roll the dice on his potential. The Soto-Ewing-Benge trio only adds to the urgency to clear up the outfield logjam before it worsens.

It's been a decent last three seasons, but it's time for Mets fans to say goodbye to Taylor sooner rather than later.