MLB released its list of Silver Slugger Award winners for the 2026 season, with two Brewers receiving the honors. Jackson Chourio and Jake Bauers got the Silver Slugger Award for the left field and utility player categories, respectively.

It's not too surprising that the Brewers had multiple Silver Slugger Award winners. They were the third-best team in team wRC+ at 107. While they weren't the most reliant on slug to win, they were second in MLB in runs scored.

For the 2026 season, in which Milwaukee won 103 regular-season games and a championship, the Brewers have stacked up multiple awards. They've had multiple Gold Glovers, multiple Silver Sluggers, a Manager of the Year, a Cy Young, and finalists in both the MVP and the Trevor Hoffman Award.

Jackson Chourio Adds More Hardware to Storied Young Career

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chourio has only played three seasons with the Brewers, but he's already on track to be one of the greatest players in franchise history. He's won a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger, and a World Series championship. His 11 hits led all Milwaukee hitters in the Fall Classic.

The Brewers envisioned that he'd be their future face of the franchise when they extended him to a then-record $82 million pre-debut extension. That contract looks like a massive steal in just three years. As Chourio continues to succeed in the major leagues, the Brewers can feel confident their best hitter will be around for the long haul.

In 2026, Chourio slashed .291/.351/.487 with 25 home runs and a 130 wRC+. He's put together three consecutive 20-homer, 20-steal seasons to begin his career. However, he may only be scratching the surface of his potential.

Chourio is only 22 years old, which means he'll have plenty of opportunities to rack up all the accolades. There may be a day where he succeeds Christian Yelich as the leader of this team, as Yelich nears the end of his career.

Jake Bauers Named Brewers Silver Slugger on First Day With Red Sox

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) hits a two RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps fittingly, Bauers was named a Silver Slugger on the day he was introduced as a Red Sox. Bauers parlayed his impressive 2026 season into a four-year, $58 million deal with Boston.

In 2026, the once former Top 100 prospect broke out after a career of underperforming expectations. He slashed .266/.389/.484 with a team-leading 26 home runs and a 143 wRC+. On a rate basis, he was one of the best hitters in MLB last season. Bauers added an NLCS MVP to his ledger as part of the Brewers World Series championship run.

Bauers split time between first base and both corner outfield spots, making him eligible for the utility category. 119 of his games came at first base, compared to 46 in the outfield and four at designated hitter.

For their efforts in reviving the 31-year-old's career, Milwaukee will receive a first-round pick in the 2027 MLB Draft. The pick is tentatively slotted at No. 32 overall, but could drop further once Randy Arozarena, Brandon Lowe, and Trevor Rogers get new contracts.