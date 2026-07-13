Jacob Misiorowski Injury Update Provides Answers On Brewers' All-Star's Status

Baseball fans already knew that NL Cy Young frontunner Jacob Misiorowski wouldn't be pitching in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game due to his scheduled start on Sunday.

Misiorowski was then scratched from Sunday's start due to arm fatigue and now, his post-All-Star break return to the mound is up in the air as well.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Brewers beat reporter Curt Hogg reported Sunday that the Miz will "likely begin throwing again" on Tuesday. Hogg added, however, that Misiorowski won't take the bump during Milwaukee's first series following the Midsummer Classic vs. the Miami Marlins from Friday to Sunday.

The next chance for the 24-year-old right-hander to make a start would come when the Brewers host the New York Mets for a three-game series from July 20-22.

Misiorowski's 111 innings pitched this season are 30 1/3 innings away from last year's career-high of 141 1/3 that he recorded between the minor and major leagues, including the playoffs.

Misiorowski's Arm Concerns Come Amid Host Of Other Brewers Pitching Injuries

Jul 8, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee has not only lost three games in a row for the first time in more than three weeks, but Misiorowski is also among a group of starting pitchers battling injury.

Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Sunday as he deals with a shoulder issue.

Left-hander Kyle Harrison, meanwhile, was placed on the 15-day IL Saturday due to left forearm tightness.

Harrison's situation came three days after the southpaw revealed that he'd been battling left elbow soreness.

Like Misiorowski, Harrison is more than two-thirds of the way to his career-high innings pitched total.

The latter recorded a high mark of 124 1/3 innings with the San Francisco Giants in 2024 and enters the All-Star break at 83 2/3 innings worked.

For now, Misiorowski remains the unquestioned No. 1 in the Brewers starting rotation, but with Harrison and Woodruff both sidelined, the rest of the unit is a question mark.

Logan Henderson recently returned from his own injury and is back in the starting rotation, while Brandon Sproat, Robert Gasser and Shane Drohan currently make up the remaining pieces of the group.

With the MLB trade deadline coming up on Aug. 3, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold might want to look into scouring the market for another arm or two.

Milwaukee enters the break ranked first in the National League in team ERA at 3.48.