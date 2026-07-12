What's Going On With Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison?

The Milwaukee Brewers don't have much wiggle room in the starting rotation right now.

First and foremost, Brandon Woodruff is on the Injured List and there's no way to know when he will be back. Then, the Brewers took yet another hit on Saturday after it was announced that lefty Kyle Harrison is being placed on the 15-Day Injured List due to left forearm tightness.

This came after Harrison shared earlier in the week that he has been "battling" some elbow soreness.

"I’ve been better,” Harrison said. “It’s something that I’ve been battling the past couple of weeks. Just a good time for a break, right? That’s the best way to look at it.”

The Brewers Are Thin In The Rotation

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the Brewers are waiting to see when they can get him back in the mix. They certainly need him. Harrison has been a revelation this season and has a 3.01 ERA in 17 starts, but has been ice-cold over his last four starts with a 5.00 ERA in 18 innings pitched. It makes sense now that it's known that he has been dealing with an elbow issue.

On Saturday, there was a bit of a scare as well with Jacob Misiorowski. The Brewers announced that they are skipping his start on Sunday. Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared that he "didn't recover well" from his last start and so they want to give him more time to recover.

"He didn't recover well from his start and we owe it to him to take a little more time," Murphy said, as transcribed by Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920. "Just didn't recover well. His arm doesn't feel great. His body doesn't feel great. There's no imaging or none of that stuff going on, we're just giving him rest and he needs some time away from throwing. He's had a big load and we're making the decision to give him a break. Because his throwing program today was a little clunky and we didn't like what we saw and we're going to hold him out."

On the bright side, it sounds like there isn't any cause for concern. It's not too shocking that the righty is sore at this time of the year. He's made 18 starts and pitched 111 innings already. Last year, he pitched just 66 innings in the majors. It was nerve-wracking on Saturday and is now something to watch, but it's not a long-term issue, right now.