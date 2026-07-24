MLB Trade Deadline: Multiple Insiders Expect Brewers Infield Prospect To Be Moved

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is just 10 days away and the rumors surrounding the Milwaukee Brewers continue to fly.

With Milwaukee jockeying for position atop the MLB standings with the Los Angeles Dodgers, most experts expect the Brewers to be among the most aggressive teams ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

While the NL Central leaders have been linked to plenty of big names, including their former two-time All-Star ace Freddy Peralta, it's also important to consider who could soon be leaving the organization in a trade.

Multiple MLB insiders looked at which of the team's prospects may be on the market over the next 10 days and one name was mentioned multiple times -- corner infielder Luke Adams.

"The Brewers have a robust farm system, and they tend to be conservative about moving top prospects. So don’t expect to see Jésus Made or Luis Peña even mentioned in trade rumors this summer," MLB senior writer Andy McCullough of The Athletic said. "But the team has a lot of quality beneath the top prospects. Adams has shown increased power this season at Triple A, and would make sense as part of a package."

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel also included Adams among a group of four Milwaukee prospects that could be on the move.

"UT Jett Williams (acquired in the Freddy Peralta deal), C Jeferson Quero, 1B Luke Adams and RHP Tyson Hardin are all in the top 15 and in Triple-A, so they will be quite attractive to teams looking for a quicker rebuild," McDaniel wrote.

Luke Adams Showing Improved Power As One Of Nashville's Big Bats

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luke Adams drives a ball during the team's spring breakout game on March 17, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers selected Adams in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB draft and the Illinois native has showcased an intriguing mix of power and speed during his time in the minors.

Adams recorded 11 home runs and 30 stolen bases across 99 games during the 2023 season with the Single-A Carolina Mudcats before hitting 11 home runs again in 2024 with 28 steals playing for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Adams split 2025 between Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi and posted 11 home runs for the third straight campaign.

He made his Triple-A debut this spring and has had a big year with the Nashville Sounds.

Despite being limited to 46 games due to injury, Adams is tied for the team lead in home runs (12) while posting a strong .265/.405/.556 slash line across 194 plate appearances in 2026.

Adams also has seven stolen bases for the Sounds and has a solid strikeout to walk ratio of 31 to 23.