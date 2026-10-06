One Factor Working Against Brewers Despite Commanding 2-0 Lead

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from their second straight trip to the NLCS after taking the first two games of the division series at home over the San Diego Padres. The team made it to the NLCS last year, only to be swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, this Brewers team won 103 games, the most in franchise history, and if they can wrap up the NLDS on Tuesday night, they'll be in good shape as they look towards the NLCS and who their next opponent might be.

There is one factor that may be working against the Brewers though as Game 3 looms, and that is the fact that they have lost 11 straight road games in the playoffs.

The Brewers go into NLDS Game 3 seeking to snap an 11-game losing streak in postseason road games. Their last playoff win on the road was a 4-0 triumph over current Padre Walker Buehler in Game 3 of the 2018 NLCS at Dodger Stadium. https://t.co/K1C6yh3BhP — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 6, 2026

Brewers must end road playoff skid

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) reacts to hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field.xx. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This playoff skid dates all the way back to Game 4 of the 2018 NLCS. The Brewers were ahead 2-1 in that series after winning Game 3 on the road. But back-to-back losses sent them home down 3-2, and they ultimately lost the series to the Dodgers in seven.

The Brewers lost the National League wild card game to the Washington Nationals in 2019 on the road and were swept by the Dodgers in the wild card round in 2020. Against the Atlanta Braves, they lost Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS en route to elimination.

To make matters worse, the Brewers actually had a 2-0 lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NLDS last year and had a chance to close out the series on the road, but they ultimately fell in the next two games and didn't clinch until Game 5 at home.

Then of course, we have last year's NLCS. Milwaukee left home down 2-0 and lost two straight at Dodger Stadium. So, if the Brewers win today, they will finally snap that long road losing skid.

But even with a big advantage in the series, there is that factor that is working against them as they try to put an end to the Padres' season. If they lose Game 3, they'll have to go with a bullpen game in Game 4, which doesn't exactly set up great for them.

So, there is a glimmer of hope for the Padres as they return home facing elimination, and they have a chance to exploit a weakness with the Brewers that has plagued them for almost a full decade.