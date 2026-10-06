3 Biggest Mistakes Brewers Must Avoid in Potential NLDS Clincher

The Milwaukee Brewers will have their first opportunity to punch a ticket to the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres.

After a day off on Monday, the Brewers will return to the field on Tuesday night with the first pitch scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at Petco Park. Dustin May will take the hill for the Brewers and the Padres will turn to Nick Pivetta to try to extend their season. The Brewers have a commanding two-game lead, but they can't sit around and get comfortable now.

Here are the three biggest mistakes that Milwaukee needs to avoid in Game 3 in order to put themselves in a position to advance.

Sticking With Dustin May Too Long

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers are rolling with May in Game 3, but they're going to need to keep a close eye on his usage in the contest. The righty hasn't pitched more than three innings in a contest since Sep. 11. In general, he has pitched at least five innings just once since Aug. 19, which was the Sep. 11 start. May is getting the start because of his playoff experience and success against the Padres throughout the 2026 season. But the Brewers will have to watch him closely as the innings pile up.

Use Trevor Megill Or Abner Uribe

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) pitches during the eighth inning of their National League Division Series game against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on Oct 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have the inside track to advance beyond the National League Division Series. For the Brewers to lose, it would take dropping three straight games, inlcuding one likely started by Jacob Misiorowski. At this point, that seems very unlikely. It could happen, of course. But the Brewers are in the driver's seat. With that being said, after appearing in both Game 1 and Game 2, arguably Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe should be avoided on Tuesday, unless absolutely necessary.

The Brewers have a juggernaut of a bullpen. But if they run these guys into the ground early in the playoffs, then all of a sudden they'd be easier to stop later on. That's assuming the Brewers advance, of course. The Brewers have enough bullpen talent to get through Game 3 without Megill and Uribe and that's how they arguably should operate.

Not Starting Joey Ortiz

Sep 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz (3) runs from first base to third base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ortiz completely turned his season around after shifting over to third base. He got the start in Game 1, but came off the bench in Game 2. Arguably, this is a guy you want in your lineup for a clincher.