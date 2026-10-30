One Free Agent the Brewers Should Be Desperate to Bring Back

The Milwaukee Brewers finally proved they were the best team in baseball by winning their first-ever World Series.

Milwaukee has been dominant for years, reaching the postseason in eight of the last nine seasons and winning its division in four straight, but finally proved to be the best team in the league. The Brewers won over 100 games for the first time in franchise history, and despite a roster with stars like Jacob Misiorowski and Jackson Chourio, they got a lot of production from other players like Jake Bauers at the perfect time.

Bauers put together his best season this year, slashing .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs. Through 144 games, the 31-year-old first baseman and outfielder set career highs in runs batted in, home runs and batting average, along with other offensive categories.

The NLCS MVP balled out in a contract year

Oct 30, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers cheers during a parade through downtown Milwaukee celebrating their World Series Championship . Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bauers stepped up in the NLCS, getting four hits, including a double and a home run, in the Brewers' sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran first baseman also walked three times and drove in six runs over four games, earning the NLCS MVP. Bauers is headed to free agency, and with how well he played this year, multiple teams will likely be interested in signing him. He played a big role for Milwaukee this season, and after winning it all, the team should be desperate to keep one of its key free agents.

"Considering Andrew Vaughn has one remaining year of arbitration eligibility, the Brewers may feel comfortable letting Jake Bauers walk after a career year in which he won NLCS MVP," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote on Thursday. "But if you're just looking at the greatest season in franchise history and who it would make sense to try to keep, it's hard to imagine the Brewers not being worse without a guy who posted a 140 OPS+ in 2026. Of course, every year the Brewers lose an impact player; the show just seems to go on. Still, it feels like this might be a guy the Brewers should try to retain on a two-year deal."

Bauers did a lot to boost his value during his contract year, so signing him back will be more expensive than originally expected. He'll likely be looking for a multi-year deal, and the Brewers would be wise to retain him. He played a big role in helping Milwaukee finally get past Los Angeles, and he's completely bought into the way the team wants to play.

If the Brewers are reluctant to hand Bauers a long-term contract, the team could still extend a qualifying offer. One way or another, Milwaukee should be desperate to keep the 31-year-old after his breakout season.