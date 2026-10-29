Three Unsung Heroes of the Brewers' Magical World Series Run

The Milwaukee Brewers have done it. After winning a franchise-record 103 regular-season games this year, the Brewers have made history by winning their first World Series championship.

The Brewers have been dominant for nearly a decade, reaching the postseason in eight of the last nine seasons and winning their division in each of the past four. After reaching the World Series for the first time since 1982, the team proved they were the best in baseball and raised the Commissioner's Trophy.

Milwaukee's stars were on full display throughout this postseason. Jackson Chourio was clutch in the NLDS and had 11 hits in the World Series, nearly batting .500. Catcher William Contreras slashed .373/.448/.588 with two doubles, three home runs and nine runs batted in during the playoffs. Jacob Misiorowski allowed only four runs across four starts, throwing the most innings of any Brewers hurler this postseason, and won multiple games. Christian Yelich also showed why he earned the title of captain by returning to form at the perfect time.

It's expected that teams need their stars to step up in the biggest moments to win it all, but Milwaukee got plenty of production from other places as well. Three of the Brewers' biggest unsung heroes of their magical World Series run have to be shortstop Cooper Pratt, reliever Aaron Ashby and third baseman David Hamilton.

Cooper Pratt

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers saw immense potential in Pratt before he ever took a single swing in the big leagues, handing him an eight-year, $50.75 million extension, and later called him up to make his debut in June. Pratt quickly established himself as a quality piece of the Brewers' offense, slashing .281/.350/.368 with three home runs and 34 RBIs in the regular season.

Despite being just 22 years old, Pratt stepped up and took his game to the next level this postseason. Through 13 playoff games, Pratt batted .354, the second-highest on Milwaukee's squad, driving in three runs and scoring seven. Pratt made a big impact even as a rookie. The Brewers made a great decision locking this talented shortstop down long-term.

Aaron Ashby

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) pitches during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from Misiorowski, no pitcher on Milwaukee's roster threw as much as Ashby did this postseason. The 28-year-old reliever was the definition of lockdown in the postseason, allowing zero runs despite pitching 18 innings in nine appearances. Ashby was great for the Brewers in the regular season, but this was a completely different level of dominance. He allowed only five hits and three walks while recording a team-high 20 strikeouts in the playoffs, to go along with three saves and two holds.

David Hamilton

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton (6) scores a home run during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trading for Hamilton last offseason was arguably one of Milwaukee's best moves of the year. During the regular season, he led the MLB in sacrifice hits, slashing .245/.314/.336, but stepped up in the postseason, batting .333. Hamilton didn't appear in every single game for the Brewers this postseason, but he performed well whenever he took the field. Of his nine playoff hits, the four-year veteran hit two home runs and drove in six runs, giving Milwaukee plenty of production from the bottom of its lineup.

One of the best parts of watching this Brewers team win it all this season was seeing how everyone contributed. Sure, their star players played like they were stars, but the team won it all because there were players like Pratt, Ashby and Hamilton who stepped up in some of the biggest moments to push the team to new heights.