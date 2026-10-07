Brewers Just Exposed Their Biggest Weakness in NLDS Game 3

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from advancing to the National League Championship Series, but they're going to have to wait until at least Wednesday night for that.

On Tuesday, the Brewers faced off against the San Diego Padres in Game 3 on the road and lost, 4-3. In general, it was a well-fought game all around. William Contreras blasted a homer, Cooper Pratt and Christian Yelich collected two hits apiece and the pitching kept Milwaukee in it. But the Brewers weren't able to get over the hump and complete the sweep.

That's not all. Milwaukee actually exposed what could be its biggest weakness as it tied the Major League Baseball record for the most losses in a row on the road in the playoffs with 12. Milwaukee tied the Washington Senators/Minnesota Twins for the record, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"The Brewers have lost 12 consecutive road games in the postseason, tying the Senators/Twins for the longest road losing streak in postseason history," McCalvy wrote.

The Brewers Need To Be Better On The Road

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) walks off the field after the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the postseason, the losing streak certainly wasn't talked about much. But this is pretty shocking. If the Brewers can't start winning on the road, it's going to be a problem.

The Brewers haven't won a road playoff game since the 2018 National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies. Yelich and Brandon Woodruff were on the 2018 team, but aside from them, it was a completely different team. That Brewers team had guys like Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Curtis Granderson, Mike Moustakas, Jonathan Schoop, Travis Shaw, Corbin Burnes, Wade Miley and Josh Hader, among many others.

To put it into perspective how shocking the Brewers' playoff losing streak, it tied the Senators/Twins, who racked up 12 straight road playoff losses between 1925 and 1987. That's 62 years of action and now the Brewers are tied with them for the longest playoff losing streak in MLB history.

It's not the record you want to have. Plus, with another road game scheduled for Wednesday night, the timing isn't great. Entering the playoffs, a lack of power was talked about as the Brewers' biggest weakness. Things have actually been fine from a power standpoint, though. But this losing streak on the road isn't great. Fortunately, the Brewers have home-field advantage, but they're going to need to snap this streak if they want to go on a deep run this season.

Game 3 wasn't Milwaukee's game. Now, on Wednesday, we'll be able to see if the Brewers can get over the hump and snap this streak.