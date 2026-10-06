Brewers' Biggest Decision Facing Pat Murphy for NLDS Game 3

The Milwaukee Brewers can clinch a spot in the 2026 National League Championship Series with a win on Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee will send Dustin May, who has had success this season against the Padres in 2026, to the hill looking to complete the sweep. With Game 3 just hours away, arguably the biggest decisions that Brewers manager Pat Murphy is going to have to make involve the bullpen.

May was acquired by the Brewers ahead of the 2026 trade deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals, along with JoJo Romero. He has put together a few elite outings, but most of his appearances in a Brewers uniform have been on the shorter side. He hasn't pitched more than three innings in a game since Sep. 11, and that was his only appearance throughout the month of September in which he topped 3 2/3 innings of work in five total appearances.

How long will the Brewers let May go on Tuesday? In his three starts against the Padres this season, May has never pitched fewer than six innings in a game. May has had success, but do you let him go out and go deep in a contest after not topping three innings in a game in nearly a month? If not, how do you use the bullpen? One option would be to go from May to Kyle Harrison. The lefty also hasn't gone deep in games recently, but could go multiple innings if the Brewers needed him. Robert Gasser has gotten most of his work this season in the starting rotation, but he has bullpen experience as well. When May exited after one pitch on Aug. 26, Gasser stepped in and tossed 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the New York Mets.

The Brewers Have A Chance To Clinch

Sep 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, the Brewers should stay away from Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe in Game 3 after pitching in Games 1 and 2. The same could be said about Aaron Ashby, although the Brewers have utilized him a significant amount in 2026. He pitched in 75 games throughout the regular season.

If the Brewers were to avoid Megill and Uribe, Milwaukee's bullpen options would be Harrison, potentially Gasser, Shane Drohan, DL Hall, Chad Patrick, JoJo Romero and Antonio Senzatela. Arguably, there's enough there to get through, even without Uribe and Megill. But it all starts with May. How deep can he actually go in the game?

If he can deliver six or seven innings, it makes things much easier. But if he can only go two or three innings, then the Brewers will have decisions to make. If the Brewers are confident in Harrison, he should be the first option to follow May on Tuesday. In a perfect world, the Brewers will be able to use as few bullpen options as possible.