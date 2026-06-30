Brewers Bullpen Help Is on the Way Soon in DL Hall, Rob Zastryzny

The Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen has been thin recently due to injuries, but progress is being made behind the scenes.

Right now, Milwaukee's bullpen is missing options like DL Hall and Rob Zastryzny, among others. These hurlers are on the Injured List right now. Hall is dealing with a pec issue and Zastryzny is on the Injured List with a left trapezius strain. Zastryzny hasn't pitched in a game in the majors yet this season. Zastryzny was activated off the Injured List on May 31, but was placed right back on it just a few days later on June 3 with the trapezius strain.

Right now, the Brewers have the eighth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.68. There's just over one month to go until the 2026 MLB trade deadline. That could be an option for Milwaukee to improve the bullpen further. Also, whenever Hall and Zastryzny return, they will also help improve Milwaukee's bullpen. Before landing on the Injured List, Hall was in the middle of the best season of his career so far with a 2.03 ERA in a career-high 24 outings. Zastryzny hasn't pitched in the majors yet this season, but he had a 2.45 ERA last season in 26 outings. The Brewers need these guys back and Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 shared on Tuesday that Hall is expected back in late July and Zastryzny is expected back in mid-to-late July.

The Brewers Are Going To Get Even Better

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher DL Hall (37) is shown during the seventh inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, June 1, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"DL Hall has restarted throwing, estimated return is late July," Baumgardt wrote. "Rob Z is scheduled for a second Live BP today (25 pitches) and estimated return is mid-to-late July. Estimated return for Brandon Lockridge is also late July."

It would be great if both were able to return on Tuesday, but obviously that isn't the case. The fact that they both are expected to be just a few weeks away from a return is very positive, though. If both can return before the end of July, then Milwaukee should be able to get a look at this bullpen closer full strength before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Then, the club will have a better idea of whether it needs to go out and add a piece before the trade deadline, or if the bullpen is good as is.

You can never have enough good bullpen arms, especially if you're hoping to make a deep playoff run. But do you need to target an elite option and pay for someone like Aroldis Chapman, or target more of a depth? That's a real question. The Brewers are loaded and on top of these two, one of the club's starters could end up in the bullpen with Logan Henderson nearing his return.

The Brewers have been able to navigate difficult injuries all season, including in the bullpen. Fortunately, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.