Tarik Skubal Could Fill One Major Need for Brewers at Deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers started off the second half with a bang, sweeping the Miami Marlins in a three-game series over the weekend. They also now are just a half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in Major League Baseball.

They might be the team best positioned to dethrone the back-to-back defending World Series champions, and they could potentially be in the market for a big upgrade or two.

Dayn Perry of CBS Sports listed the Brewers as a possible fit for Tarik Skubal, and though it's certainly a longshot, Perry explained how Skubal would fill one major need for the team.

Tarik Skubal could fill this major need for Brewers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Skubal would be a fit because the Brewers will need innings if they're going to fend off the Cubs, and they need a second ace alongside Jacob Misiorowski if they're going to make a deep playoff charge (and maybe win the World Series for the first time in franchise history)," Perry wrote. "Brandon Woodruff is done for the season, and Kyle Harrison is presently laid up with elbow problems. On top of all that, Misiorowski's in line for a big jump in innings this season."

The Brewers haven't made a big play for a rental ace since 2008 when they traded for CC Sabathia. This would be similar to that if they can pull it off. But the Brewers are going to need somebody to help the rotation if they hope to not only hold off the Cubs, but also challenge the Dodgers.

In all likelihood, Brandon Woodruff's time with the Brewers will be at an end after this season. The pitching staff, while strong, is still in need of innings, and that is where Skubal could come in handy.

The Brewers made it all the way to the NLCS last year, where they were swept by the Dodgers. Some more pitching could have been beneficial for them in that series.

Teams like the Dodgers, Cubs and Atlanta Braves are more likely suitors for Skubal, but the Brewers certainly have the prospect capital to pull it off. They brought back a haul for Freddy Peralta last offseason, so they could potentially use some of what they have gotten in trades in recent years to pull off a blockbuster deal for Skubal.

It will be interesting to see what Matt Arnold is thinking with the deadline now two weeks away.