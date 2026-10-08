The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Brewers NLDS Series Win Over Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers took care of business in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, despite the fact that the series was close throughout.

In fact, neither the Brewers, nor the Padres, ever led a game by more than two runs. Still, the Brewers played their game and found ways to win baseball games. Despite how close the series was, the Brewers won three of four. It's just what the Brewers do. They find a way and it's why they won 103 games in the regular season and their fourth straight National League Central title. Now, they advance to the National League Championship Series with a trip to the World Series on the line.

It was a good series for the Brewers, of course, although there is room for growth. Now that it's over, let's break down the good, the bad and the ugly.

The Good

Jackson Chourio/William Contreras/Sal Frelick/Christian Yelich

Oct 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) grounds out during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These four powered the Brewers' offense throughout the four-game series. While Chourio's batting average throughout the series wasn't good, he hit a home run, drove in six runs and had the walk-off winner in Game 2. Contreras was great all around and crushed two homers. Yelich batted .357 in the series and Frelick batted .333.

The Rotation

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Dustin May and Robert Gasser gave the club a chance to win each time out. That's all you can ask for in the playoffs.

The Bullpen

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) pitches during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen was even better and actually is leading the league with a 0.47 postseason ERA so far, despite tossing 19 innings throughout the four-game series. The bullpen got a lot of action and was phenomenal.

The Bad

Brice Turang/Jake Bauers Offensively

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) forces San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (25) out at second and turns a double play during the sixth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither Turang nor Bauers were able to get it going offensively against the Padres. Turang went 2-for-16 in the series and Bauers went 3-for-12. If the Brewers want to get through the two-time reigning champs, they need more from these two.

Cooper Pratt's Defense

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) takes the field before the game against the San Diego Padres in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In four games, Pratt had three errors at shortstop. In Milwaukee's lone loss of the series, it fell to the Padres, 4-3. That fourth run was off an error by Pratt. It's understandable to have nerves in your first playoff series, but the Brewers need better defense in the NLCS.

The Ugly

Nothing

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) glove and hat sit on the Brewers dugout steps covered in infield dirt during their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are things to clean up, of course, but arguably nothing was up to par to be called "ugly." The Brewers played good, all-around series and took out the team that was the hottest in the league coming into the series. It's hard to ask for much more.