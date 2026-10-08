Brewers Biggest X-Factors Against Dodgers (And Biggest Concern)

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet again in the National League Championship Series for the second straight year, but Milwaukee will look for a different result.

Last year, the Dodgers dominated Milwaukee, despite not having home-field advantage in the 2025 National League Division Series. The Dodgers swept the series in four games and then went on to win the World Series over the Toronto Blue Jays. This year, the Brewers are going to try to stop Los Angeles from even advancing and having a chance at a three-peat.

The NLCS is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Oct. 11 at American Family Field. Before the series begins, let's break down potential X-factors for the Brewers, as well as an area of concern.

X-Factors

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) celebrates with Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Spencer Allen (67) after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Chourio/William Contreras

Everyone knows about Milwaukee's pitching. The Brewers are elite in the starting rotation and in the bullpen. The Brewers' rotation is led by the likely 2026 NL Cy Young Award winner in Jacob Misiorowski and it is deeper than it was at this point last year. Plus, the Brewers have the best bullpen ERA in the playoffs so far. The pitching is going to be a strength. But the Dodgers' pitching is very good too. This could very well end up being a low-scoring series and runs will be at a premium. So, the x-factors here are Jackson Chourio and William Contreras.

They had their fingerprints all over the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Chourio went 3-for-16 from the plate, which doesn't sound great. But he blasted an important homer in Game 1 and then had the walk-off single in Game 2. He had more RBIs (6) than base hits (3) in the series. It would be great if he had more base hits, of course. But he can power this offense.

Contreras, also was massive in the NLDS. He slashed .375/.444/.750 with two home runs and two RBIs in four games. If these two can power the offense, they'll be in a good position.

Last year, both struggled against the Dodgers in the NLCS. Chourio slashed .200/.188/.467 with one home run and two RBIs in four games. Contreras slashed .143/.250/.143 in four games. If the Brewers can get these two at their best, and the pitching holds up, this club can knock Los Angeles out.

Biggest Concern

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) pitches during the third inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back Of Milwaukee's Rotation vs. Los Angeles'

This isn't to say the back of the Brewers' rotation isn't very good. It is. The Brewers got here, it's important to note that. Dustin May tossed three innings against the Padres and allowed two runs. Robert Gasser tossed four innings and allowed one run.

But it's a long series. It's a seven-game series and you need four wins to advance. Even if Misiorowski and Logan Henderson are perfect, you're going to likely need to win at least one of the games started by May or Gasser to advance. The Dodgers' rotation has Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. It'll be interesting to see the order Los Angeles goes with, but regardless, the back of the Dodgers' rotation is deeper than Milwaukee's.