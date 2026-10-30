The Toughest Contract Decision Facing the Brewers This Winter

Will the Milwaukee Brewers change up their spending strategy after winning the 2026 World Series?

The Brewers have been known as a club that trades star players away a year before free agency. We've specifically seen that with pitchers over the last few years in Devin Williams, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes, among others. This winter, this question is going to hang over All-Star backstop William Contreras.

Contreras has a $15.5 million club option for the 2027 season. If the Brewers were to decline it, they would still have team control and the two sides would go to arbitration. What should the Brewers do here?

Well, this is the 2026 World Series Most Valuable Player we're talking about. Also, he plays a position in which there isn't an interchangeable replacement waiting. The Brewers have Jeferson Quero and Bo Naylor, but neither would completely replace Contreras, like we've seen when Milwaukee has traded star pitchers away.

William Contreras Is A Star

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, the Brewers should keep Contreras in town. Whether that means simply picking up the club option, or giving him a new long-term deal, he's someone you want on your team. The 2026 Brewers just showed that they were good enough to win the World Series. Contreras led the way in the World Series. He was great offensively, but his defense and ABS challenges put him over the top. There are few catchers in the league who are as good on both sides of the ball on offense, and defense.

The Brewers just won their first title in franchise history. They're built to go on another run in 2027, and beyond. If Contreras isn't in town, their odds will drop. We've seen the Brewers fill their pitchers when they were a year away from free agency. But that hasn't always been the case with position players. For example, Willy Adames played out his last year in Milwaukee before heading to free agency after the 2024 season. Even if the Brewers ultimately lose Contreras a year from now in free agency, he's someone you want to have on your team.

Milwaukee has to decide how to handle his contract this winter. But, either way, he should still be in town by the time the 2027 Major League Baseball regular season begins, whenever that is. Contreras is far too important to the organization for him to be traded away at this point.