Trevor Megill Trade Idea Doesn't Make Sense for Brewers

For the past several years, the Milwaukee Brewers have traded players away that are impending free agents for prospects. It hasn't affected where they place in the standings, as they have won the National League Central four years in a row and are now one win away from the NLCS.

Last offseason, they shipped Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets for prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. The players they receive in return are often major league ready and can help them right away. This offseason, they have another pitcher on an expiring contract in Trevor Megill.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicts that Milwaukee will send him to the Pittsburgh Pirates for prospects Easton Carmichael and Lonnie White Jr., though there are reasons to believe that this idea is a bit far-fetched.

Trevor Megill mock trade doesn't make sense for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) pitches during the eighth inning of their National League Division Series game against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on Oct 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The idea alone of Megill being traded is plausible. He is a free agent after next season and could bring back some good prospects. That would also allow Milwaukee to make Abner Uribe its closer for the future.

But the potential return here is where things get complicated. Firstly, the prospects listed are not major league ready and would not be able to help the Brewers right away in 2027. If they are going to trade Megill, they need to make sure that they get players that are major league ready in return.

It's also a trade within the National League Central. Trades within the same division are becoming more common lately, but the Brewers would be making an NL Central rival better after winning another division title themselves, and that may not be something they want to do.

Typically, when the Brewers do make these trades, they don't deal within the division. Josh Hader went to the San Diego Padres, Corbin Burnes went to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Devin Williams went to the New York Yankees. None of those teams were within the NL Central.

So, the price would need to be higher, and they would likely need to find a trade partner that isn't within the division. The Pirates were one of the three NL Central teams that finished above .500. That is a team that is potentially on the rise, and trading a star closer to them might not be the best idea, so it will be interesting to see what kinds of suitors the Brewers have for Megill.

They could also simply hold onto him.