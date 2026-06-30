Brewers Make Surprise Move, Option Robert Gasser to ACL Brewers

Left-handed hurler Robert Gasser has made seven starts for the Milwaukee Brewers this season, but his next one will not be in the majors.

Gasser took the hill for Milwaukee on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds and allowed three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched. Gasser struck out five batters and walked just one batter. He was solid overall and now has a 4.54 ERA in seven starts this season. But the Brewers announced on Tuesday that the lefty is being optioned down to the minors. But he's not heading to Triple-A Nashville right now. Instead, the Brewers are sending him down to the ACL Brewers.

In Gasser's place, the Brewers opted to promote right-handed pitcher Garrett Stallings to the big leagues.

The Brewers Are Sending Robert Gasser Down

Jun 16, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Robert Gasser (54) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stallings has not made his big league debut yet. The 28-year-old was a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels back in 2019. He has been working his way up through the minors ever since. He was traded from the Angels to the Baltimore Orioles back in 2020. Stallings began his professional career in 2021 in the Orioles' system and was a part of the Baltimore organization until he was traded to Milwaukee in 2024.

He has been Triple-A depth for Milwaukee ever since. In 2024, he pitched in 17 games with Triple-A Nashville and had a 4.27 ERA. In 2025, he pitched in 30 games, including 15 starts, and had a 3.99 ERA. So far this season, he has pitched in 16 games, including 12 starts, and has a 3.45 ERA. Now, he's getting his big league opportunity.

When it comes to Gasser, it's not exceptionally shocking that he's going down to the minors. What is surprising is the fact that he's going all the way down to the ACL Brewers. The Brewers will be in Arizona over the weekend to face off against the Diamondbacks. The Brewers and Diamondbacks will kick off a three-game series on Friday that will go through Sunday. Maybe this is just a way to get Gasser over to the area before the Brewers come to town. That's just speculation at the moment, though.

The Brewers have churned through arms this season as injuries have popped up all over the place. Gasser will likely be back in the majors in the not-so-distant future, but for now, he's going all the way down to the Arizona Complex League.