Brewers Seemingly Hit Jackpot With Kyle Harrison Elbow Rehab

The Milwaukee Brewers are thin in the starting rotation right now, but it sounds like the organization could get a significant piece back in the near future.

Milwaukee couldn't have asked for a better start to the second half of the season. Milwaukee kicked off a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Friday and came away victorious in all three contests. The Brewers always seem to find a way through, no matter who is injured, but even this is a bit surprising right now. Milwaukee is missing Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Kyle Harrison in the starting rotation. Both Woodruff and Priester are done for the season. Woodruff announced the news that he needs to undergo season-ending surgery over the weekend.

Milwaukee is missing three high-end starters and didn't use Jacob Misiorowski against the Marlins, and yet it was able to come out on top with a sweep. Logan Henderson took the mound on Friday, Shane Drohan took the mound on Saturday. Robert Gasser took the mound on Sunday. Now, Milwaukee is just a half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best overall record in the league and should get even better soon. On Sunday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Harrison's precautionary MRI came back 'all good' and he threw with no issues on Saturday.

The Brewers Need More Pitching Right Now

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Kyle Harrison says his precautionary MRI came back 'all good' and he threw off the mound yesterday with no issues. Now it’s just a matter of whether he faces hitters before coming off the IL. Eligible beginning Friday," McCalvy wrote.

Harrison hasn't made a start since July 8. Harrison was "battling" elbow soreness and was placed on the 15-Day Injured List shortly afterward due to left forearm tightness. Before landing on the Injured List, Harrison had a 3.01 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 17 starts. Harrison's 2.4 wins above replacement this season is more than his previous three seasons in the big leagues combined (1.4 WAR in 42 appearances).

The Brewers need Harrison back and need him to pitch as he did earlier in the season before he got hurt. The Brewers just acquired Lance McCullers Jr. from the Houston Astros, but he's going to start his stint with the team down in the minors. The Brewers arguably need another veteran starter, even if Harrison does return in the coming days.

The Brewers have taken care of business to kick off the second half of the season. There could be more positives coming soon, thanks to Harrison.